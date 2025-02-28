TTEC Philippines Announces Hiring Initiative For In-Demand Customer Service Reps

TTEC Philippines is currently expanding its CX operations with a hiring initiative aimed at attracting skilled and empathic customer support professionals who will play a vital role in enhancing customer experiences and driving loyalty. TTEC integrates AI-enabled technologies with superior CX (customer experience) solutions to give companies the competitive edge they need to thrive and grow.

More information is available at https://www.ttecjobs.com/en/search-jobs/Philippines/44028/2/1694008/13/122/50/2

TTEC PHILIPPINES: HIRING FOR IN-DEMAND CUSTOMER SUPPORT CAREERS

In today’s competitive marketplace, superior customer support can be a touchstone for success. When something goes wrong with a company’s products or services, customers expect efficient, proactive, polite resolutions to their issues. Companies unable to provide these services across thousands of incoming calls risk losing valued customers to their competitors. TTEC’s AI-driven tools, industry best practices, and skilled support teams can make all the difference.

With demand in the Philippines for expert customer support services on the rise, TTEC is seeking entry- and mid-level candidates with BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) experience to join its award-winning Philippines teams.

The company’s customer support roles are open to candidates with at least six months of BPO experience, a senior high school diploma or second-year college education, and strong customer service skills. Extensive training is provided to ensure employees become experts in their roles.

Kenneth D. Tuchman, founding CEO of TTEC explains: “We are proud to expand our customer support opportunities in the Philippines, where our people-first culture and commitment to career growth set us apart. We believe happy employees lead to happy customers, and by blending advanced technology with human connection, we are redefining the customer experience for some of the world’s most iconic brands.”

CX SOLUTIONS BOLSTERED BY AI INNOVATIONS

According to a recent report from IBM, 74 percent of executives expect AI to transform CX; however, many admit to lacking the foundational capabilities needed to integrate these technologies effectively. From strategy development to implementation, TTEC supports customer-centric brands across the entire CX journey, providing AI-enabled solutions that ensure seamless customer and employee interaction.

TTEC currently operates on six continents, offering solutions in 50 languages across voice, chat, email, and social media. The company’s technologies and customer support expertise are behind such major brands as Southwest Airlines, Ford, Telus, Humana, Bridgestone, and many other startups and established organizations.

PRIORITIZING CUSTOMER AND EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCES EQUALLY

While a leader and innovator in CX, TTEC is also known for its focus on superior employee experiences. The company’s standout EVP (Employee Value Proposition) is reflected in its comprehensive employment package, which includes competitive salaries with bonuses, hundreds of free professional development courses, mentorship programs, and various career growth opportunities. Additional benefits include wellness programs and a strong focus on work-life balance.

ABOUT TTEC PHILIPPINES

Established in 2001, TTEC Philippines has grown into a preferred nearshore and offshore outsourcing hub for customer support, tech support, and sales. Recognized for its strong market presence, TTEC Philippines is certified as a “Great Place to Work” and was named among HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in 2023.

An equal-opportunity employer, TTEC actively fosters an inclusive workplace environment. Applications are now being accepted for qualified customer service candidates seeking internal career growth opportunities and a high degree of job satisfaction.

To learn more about TTEC’s values-led workplace culture and solutions for deepening partnerships and enhancing customer experiences, visit https://www.ttecjobs.com/en