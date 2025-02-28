DMR News

SurgeGraph Launches Free AI Detector to Identify Human vs. AI-Written Content

Ethan Lin

Feb 28, 2025

SurgeGraph, an AI writing tool designed to help users grow their traffic through humanized, SEO-optimized long-form content, has announced the launch of its free AI Detector. This new tool allows users to analyze text and determine whether it was written by a human or generated by artificial intelligence, offering a detailed breakdown of results at no cost.

The AI Content Detector provides a straightforward way to evaluate content authenticity. Users can input text and receive an AI and human score, with each sentence tagged to highlight areas that may need adjustment.

Developed with SurgeGraph’s decade-long expertise in content writing, the AI Detector leverages advanced technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), deep learning, neural networks, and large language models. These capabilities enable the tool to assess subtle linguistic patterns – like sentence flow, grammar, and tone – for reliable detection, achieving a reported accuracy rate of 95%.

Sara Salim, spokesperson for SurgeGraph, commented, “We’re excited to offer this free tool to anyone who works with text – whether they’re writers, business owners, or agencies. The AI Detector reflects our commitment to supporting high-quality, humanized content that meets the needs of both businesses and their audiences.”

The tool caters to a wide range of use cases, including verifying content authenticity, ensuring AI-free deliverables for clients or academic work, and optimizing content to perform better on search engines like Google. It is available to all users free of charge.

For more information or to try the free tool, visit SurgeGraph’s AI Detector here: https://surgegraph.io/ai-detector.

