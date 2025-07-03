Sarah May Stevens Transforms Lives with M.E Group, Empowering Thousands of Women Globally..

A Journey of Empowerment: M.E Group’s Origins

In a world that often silences or diminishes the value of women, Sarah May Stevens has carved out a space for women to find their voice, strength, and true self-worth. As the founder of M.E Group, Sarah has cultivated a movement that extends far beyond luxury photography, having touched the lives of thousands of women across the globe. M.E Group, born out of Sarah’s commitment to empowerment, provides transformative experiences—ranging from boudoir photography, hair and beauty, to business mentorship and the M.E App —that help women rediscover their confidence and embrace their unique identity.

Sarah’s entrepreneurial journey began nearly a decade ago when she identified a profound need for women to experience empowerment on a personal level. In 2016, she launched M.E Group under the original name of Mia Elle Boudoir Photography, as a photography venture – but her vision soon expanded to encompass a range of services designed to elevate women’s confidence. By creating immersive events and experiences focused on self-expression and personal growth, Sarah developed a thriving community where women could heal, connect, and thrive.

The Empower, Evolve, Educate Ethos

The guiding principles of M.E Group are encapsulated in three words: Empower, Evolve, Educate. These words form the foundation of the brand and its mission to reshape the way women view themselves. Through intimate and transformative boudoir photography sessions, Sarah’s approach goes beyond capturing beautiful images. Her aim is to help clients see themselves as powerful, worthy individuals capable of making lasting changes in their lives.

“Empowerment isn’t just about looking beautiful—it’s about feeling proud and confident in your own skin, it’s about seeing in people what they can’t see yet; so they believe in themselves because someone else finally does.” Sarah explains. “M.E Group is here to remind women of their inherent value, strength, and beauty. We want to create a legacy of authentic and loving, living.”

Rising Above Challenges: M.E Group’s Rapid Growth

Though Sarah’s vision was clear, her path to success was not without obstacles. When she first entered the boudoir photography space, it was an emerging, discreet industry, and convincing people of the value of intimate empowerment through photography presented a challenge. However, Sarah’s dedication to her mission, combined with her commitment to authenticity, helped her break through barriers. Since 2021, M.E Group has seen an astonishing growth rate of 2000%, a testament to Sarah’s determination and the impact her work has had on the women who engage with her services.

As the brand grew, Sarah expanded her influence beyond photography, as an author of her first book: Get Up and creating her flagship course: Extreme Life Makeover, before venturing into business mentorship for women entrepreneurs. Her coaching focuses on sales strategy, scalable systems, revenue stacking, and emotional intelligence—helping women build lasting businesses that reflect their values and aspirations. Sarah’s expertise in these areas has established her as an authority in the industry, guiding women to higher profits and legacies of empowerment.

Beyond Photography: Sarah May Stevens’ Expanding Influence

Sarah’s vision of empowerment extends into several other business ventures that complement her work with M.E Group. As a co-founder of Noirette, a wellness and beauty range, Sarah seeks to foster confidence and sensual self-expression in a way that aligns with M.E Group’s ethos. Additionally, Sarah co-founded EmpowerMind, a corporate training company that works to reshape workplace culture in male-dominated industries by promoting diversity and empowering women to succeed.

Perhaps one of Sarah’s most ambitious initiatives is her project aimed at creating a teen version of her adult coaching programs. These programs are designed to teach young women about the importance of self-worth, confidence, and emotional intelligence at an early age, helping them navigate the complexities of the world with a strong sense of identity. Sarah envisions these programs being integrated into school curriculums worldwide, ensuring that the next generation of women is equipped with the tools they need to succeed and thrive.

A Legacy of Authenticity and Recognition

What makes M.E Group stand out in a crowded space is its unwavering commitment to authenticity. “Our approach celebrates every woman’s unique journey, and that’s what sets us apart,” says Sarah. “It’s not about conforming to a societal ideal; it’s about showing up as your true, authentic self.”

Sarah’s contributions have been recognized on multiple platforms. She has received accolades such as the SA Icon Awards for Women in Photography, and she was named a Top 40/40 Finalist for Women-Led Social Enterprises. Her work has also been featured in prestigious publications, including New York Weekly Magazine. These recognitions underscore the significant societal impact of her work and the respect she has earned within her industry.

However, Sarah’s greatest reward comes from the feedback she receives from the women whose lives have been changed through M.E Group’s programs. “I’ve had women tell me they finally feel seen, heard, and valued in ways they never have before. That’s what keeps me going,” Sarah reflects.

Commitment to Social Impact: H.O.M.E and Beyond

In addition to her business success, Sarah is deeply committed to giving back. As the founder of H.O.M.E (Helping Out Mia Elle), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of gender-based violence and food security initiatives, Sarah ensures that her empowerment efforts extend beyond just the personal. H.O.M.E is dedicated to providing practical support to women in need, extractions and help for women – after experiencing these needs herself – demonstrating Sarah’s belief that empowerment is not just about luxury experiences—it’s about systemic change.

Through M.E Group and H.O.M.E, Sarah May Stevens is shaping a world where women have the tools, confidence, and support to overcome obstacles, achieve their goals, and leave a legacy of strength. By merging her business acumen with her unwavering passion for empowering women, Sarah is creating a lasting impact on both individuals and communities.

An Invitation to Join the M.E Movement

Sarah’s mission is clear: to help women unlock their fullest potential and embrace their authentic selves. Through M.E Group, she offers an array of services designed to inspire, empower, and connect women worldwide. Whether through a boudoir photoshoot, a coaching session, or a life-changing course, M.E Group provides the support women need to become the best version of themselves.

Sarah’s journey is proof that with the right mindset, determination, and community support, anything is possible. If you’re ready to take the next step in your own personal transformation, visit itsmesarahmay.com to learn more and begin your empowerment journey today.

About M.E Group

Founded by Sarah May Stevens, M.E Group is a global movement dedicated to empowering women through luxury photography, transformative experiences, and business mentorship. Since its inception, M.E Group has grown exponentially, with its services impacting over 100,000 women across the globe. With an ethos built on empowerment, self-expression, and confidence, M.E Group continues to shape the future of women’s empowerment, one transformative experience at a time.

