Tinder Will Require New California Users to Verify Profiles Using Facial Recognition

Tinder is requiring new users in California to verify their profiles using facial recognition technology. The “Face Check” feature aims to reduce impersonation and prevent connections with bots or fake accounts.

Users take a short video selfie when signing up. Tinder’s system confirms the person is real, matches the selfie with profile photos, and checks for duplicate accounts. Users who pass receive a “photo verified” badge.

Privacy and Availability

Tinder deletes the selfie video after verification but stores an encrypted facial map to spot duplicates later. Face Check is already active in Colombia and Canada.

Face Check is different from Tinder’s ID Check, which verifies identity using government-issued IDs.

What The Author Thinks Using facial recognition improves safety and trust on dating apps, but it’s vital Tinder protects user privacy and clearly explains how biometric data is handled. Done right, it can enhance security without harming user confidence.

Featured image credit: Heute

