DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Tinder Will Require New California Users to Verify Profiles Using Facial Recognition

ByHilary Ong

Jul 3, 2025

Tinder Will Require New California Users to Verify Profiles Using Facial Recognition

Tinder is requiring new users in California to verify their profiles using facial recognition technology. The “Face Check” feature aims to reduce impersonation and prevent connections with bots or fake accounts.

Users take a short video selfie when signing up. Tinder’s system confirms the person is real, matches the selfie with profile photos, and checks for duplicate accounts. Users who pass receive a “photo verified” badge.

Privacy and Availability

Tinder deletes the selfie video after verification but stores an encrypted facial map to spot duplicates later. Face Check is already active in Colombia and Canada.

Face Check is different from Tinder’s ID Check, which verifies identity using government-issued IDs.

What The Author Thinks

Using facial recognition improves safety and trust on dating apps, but it’s vital Tinder protects user privacy and clearly explains how biometric data is handled. Done right, it can enhance security without harming user confidence.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Report Claims Apple Has Ambitious Plans for Smart Glasses and Headsets
Jul 3, 2025 Hilary Ong
Gmail Simplifies Email Unsubscribing on Desktop
Jul 3, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Vitalik Buterin Expresses Concerns About Sam Altman’s World Project
Jul 2, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801