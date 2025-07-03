Report Claims Apple Has Ambitious Plans for Smart Glasses and Headsets

Apple’s Vision Pro headset may have faded from the spotlight recently, but new reports reveal that the company is gearing up for an ambitious lineup of seven head-mounted devices in the coming years. Apple sleuth Ming-Chi Kuo shared insights in a recent blog post, highlighting Apple’s belief that head-mounted devices represent “the next major trend in consumer electronics.”

The Vision Pro and Vision Air Timeline

Apple is working on three Vision series products, starting with a modestly upgraded Vision Pro headset. Expected to enter mass production in Q3 2025, this update will mainly swap the current M2 processor for the more powerful M5, while keeping other specs largely unchanged.

Looking further ahead, Apple plans to launch the “Vision Air” headset in Q3 2027. This model will be significantly lighter—over 40% weight reduction compared to Vision Pro—by using fewer sensors, more plastic, and magnesium alloy instead of titanium. Powered by the latest flagship iPhone processor, the Vision Air aims to come at a “significantly lower price point” than the $3,499 Vision Pro.

An even more advanced Vision Pro redesign with a lighter frame and lower price is expected, but not until the second half of 2028.

Apple’s Smart Glasses Portfolio

Kuo also revealed details about Apple’s smart glasses plans. In Q2 2027, Apple is set to mass produce a “Ray-Ban-like” model without a display but featuring audio playback, voice control, a camera, AI-powered environmental sensing, and gesture recognition.

Additionally, Apple is developing “XR Glasses” with an LCoS (liquid crystal on silicon) display, voice and gesture controls, and heavy reliance on AI for functionality. Another variant of these glasses is in the works with a later production timeline.

However, development of a tethered “display accessory” for the Max device has been paused, though there’s potential for revival.

One key takeaway is that Apple isn’t planning any major new product launches in these categories for at least another two years, aside from the incremental Vision Pro upgrade in 2025.

The upside is Apple’s intention to build a broad and diverse ecosystem of head-mounted devices. Still, competitors like Meta and Xiaomi, which recently released their own smart glasses, currently have a head start, meaning Apple will need to accelerate innovation to catch up.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s cautious and phased approach to head-mounted devices reflects its typical strategy of prioritizing quality and ecosystem integration over rushing to market. While competitors push aggressively, Apple seems focused on building a sustainable product line that balances performance, design, and price. This long-term vision might frustrate early adopters eager for innovation but could ultimately yield a more polished and widely adopted product family.

Featured image credit: Heute

