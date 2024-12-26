Meta is reportedly planning to integrate displays into its Ray-Ban smart glasses, a move that could redefine how users interact with wearable technology. According to a report by the Financial Times, this upgrade is expected to roll out in a future version of the device, possibly in the latter half of 2025.

The proposed screens will likely be compact, designed primarily to show notifications and responses from Meta’s AI virtual assistant. While this addition enhances functionality, sources familiar with the project suggest that these glasses will not aim to deliver a full mixed-reality experience. That territory remains reserved for Meta’s Orion AR glasses, unveiled recently as part of the company’s broader augmented reality ambitions. Although the Orion glasses are still several years away from commercial availability, positive reception has seemingly accelerated their development timeline.

The Ray-Ban smart glasses have proven to be a success for Meta, praised for their sleek design and practical features, including in-ear speakers, cameras, microphones, and seamless access to Meta’s virtual assistant. Adding displays to the lineup may further solidify their appeal and utility in everyday life.

This development reflects Meta’s ongoing effort to integrate wearables into its ecosystem while distinguishing between accessible smart glasses and more advanced AR solutions. Whether these updates will reshape the smart glasses market remains to be seen, but it underscores Meta’s focus on bridging functionality and style.

Featured Image courtesy of CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31605/meta-eyes-displays-for-ray-ban-smart-glasses-in-future-update/