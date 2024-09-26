Meta Connect 2024 Recap: Quest 3S AI Updates, AR Glasses and More

Meta Connect 2024, held on Wednesday, September 25, introduced several new products and updates across virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI).

While there wasn’t a high-end marquee product for the holiday season, Meta launched the affordable Meta Quest 3S headset, unveiled its Orion AR glasses prototype, and introduced significant updates to its AI tools and Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Meta Quest 3S

One of the key announcements was the Meta Quest 3S, a budget-friendly VR headset priced at $299.99, designed to provide core VR functionalities at a lower price point. It is hundreds of dollars cheaper than its higher-end counterpart, the Meta Quest 3, yet still allows users to engage in popular VR activities such as gaming and media consumption.

The Quest 3S offers a lower-resolution display compared to the Quest 3, with Fresnel lenses instead of the more advanced pancake lenses in the higher-end model. Its resolution is 1,832 x 1,920 pixels (20 pixels per degree), a reduction from the 2,064 x 2,208 (25 pixels per degree) in the Quest 3. Storage options start at 128GB, and the field of view is slightly narrower. However, it offers a longer battery life than the Quest 3, lasting up to 2.5 hours.

Pre-orders for the Meta Quest 3S are available now, and it will begin shipping on October 15, 2024. Meta has also offered a special promotion for new buyers: anyone purchasing a Quest 3S (or Quest 3) before April 2025 will receive a free copy of the upcoming Batman: Arkham Shadow VR game, launching next month.

Orion AR Glasses

Meta also introduced its Orion AR glasses, a long-awaited project that pushes AR technology closer to the form factor of everyday glasses. These glasses aim to provide AR capabilities in a lightweight frame, combining real-world vision with digital overlays like messages, apps, and games. They include sensors for eye tracking, hand gestures, and electromyography (EMG) wristband input, as well as projectors to display holograms on the lenses. The glasses also integrate AI tools, which allow users to perform tasks such as asking for recipe suggestions based on the contents of their fridge or making video calls.

Here’s a sneak peek at Meta’s new small form glasses, called Orion. They’re fully standalone and feature eye, hand, and even neural tracking. Can’t wait to try these! pic.twitter.com/gIN2NOllMW — Nathie @ Meta Connect (@NathieVR) September 25, 2024

While the Orion AR glasses are not available for consumers yet, Meta emphasized that the glasses are moving beyond research and development into a form that could eventually be sold to the public. A leaked roadmap suggests a release date of 2027, although Meta hinted at a possible earlier launch by stating that the product would be available “in the near future.”

Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Updates

Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses received new AI functionality, building on their existing camera and audio capabilities. The glasses now feature an AI assistant that can provide more natural responses, scan QR codes, and recognize objects. For example, users can set reminders based on what they see, such as asking the AI to remind them to purchase a book they’ve spotted in a library.

Additionally, the AI will handle more conversational prompts, enabling users to ask casual questions like “What am I looking at?” instead of more formal commands.

Real-time language translation has also been improved, with the ability to handle longer text passages more effectively. By the end of 2024, the glasses will support live translations in English, French, Italian, and Spanish.

Meta’s Llama 3.2 AI Model

Meta unveiled updates to its Llama AI model, now version 3.2, which introduces new capabilities for image understanding. Users can ask the AI to analyze images, such as reading and interpreting data from graphs. This update aims to improve Llama’s functionality in processing visual information, positioning it as a competitor to similar features offered by other AI tools like ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude.

AI Chatbot Updates and Celebrity Voices

In addition to hardware, Meta announced new updates to its AI chatbot services, which will now include the voices of several celebrities.

Users can interact with Meta’s chatbot and receive responses voiced by famous figures such as John Cena, Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kristen Bell. This update aims to make the chatbot experience more engaging and relatable for users.

Discontinuation of Older Meta Quest Models

With the introduction of the Meta Quest 3S, Meta also confirmed that it would discontinue its older Quest 2 and Quest Pro models. The company plans to phase out both headsets by the end of 2024 or once existing inventory is sold. This decision aligns with Meta’s push to consolidate its product line, as the Quest 3S offers improved features at a lower price, while the Quest Pro struggled to gain traction in the market despite its initial $1,500 price tag (later reduced to $1,000).

