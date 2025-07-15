Sesame Workshop Recovers Elmo’s Hacked X Account After Racist Posts

Sesame Workshop announced on Monday that it had regained control of Elmo’s X account following a weekend breach by an unknown hacker who posted racist and antisemitic messages.

Offensive Posts Shock Followers

Instead of Elmo’s usual messages of kindness and encouragement, the account’s 650,000 followers were exposed to hateful threats, including antisemitic content and a profane reference to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation. The offending posts were promptly deleted after the breach was discovered.

Elmo’s social media presence has recently focused on mental health advocacy. Last year, the beloved character sparked widespread attention when he asked followers, “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” This message prompted responses from figures including President Donald Trump and Chance the Rapper.

Author’s Opinion The hacking of Elmo’s account highlights how even well-known, beloved brands are vulnerable to online attacks. Given Elmo’s positive influence and outreach, especially in mental health, it’s crucial for platforms and organizations to invest in stronger security measures. The damage caused by such breaches can erode public trust and disrupt important community conversations.

