Intel Boosts AI Performance with New Xeon 6 Processors and Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators

Intel has launched its Xeon 6 processors with performance cores (P-cores) and Gaudi 3 AI accelerators, aiming to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure. The new products promise improved AI processing and greater efficiency, providing enterprises with cost-effective solutions for AI development and deployment. The Xeon 6 processors double AI vision performance, while the Gaudi 3 accelerators offer 20% more throughput than previous models, positioning Intel to compete in the evolving AI market.

The Xeon 6 processors are designed for compute-intensive workloads, featuring enhanced core counts, increased memory bandwidth, and built-in AI acceleration. This infrastructure supports AI applications across various environments, including edge, data centers, and cloud systems. Meanwhile, the Gaudi 3 AI accelerator is optimized for large-scale generative AI, incorporating 64 Tensor processor cores and eight matrix multiplication engines for deep neural network computations. Additionally, it provides 128 gigabytes of HBMe2 memory for training and inference tasks, with scalable networking enabled by 24 200-Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Intel is also focusing on total cost of ownership (TCO) benefits, highlighting how the integration of Xeon 6 and Gaudi 3 into their systems can offer competitive price-performance ratios and efficient AI technologies. Partnerships with companies like Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Supermicro are part of Intel’s strategy to deliver tailored AI deployments. For example, Dell Technologies is co-engineering retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) solutions using both Xeon 6 and Gaudi 3 systems.

To support enterprise AI applications, Intel has expanded its offerings with the Tiber portfolio, addressing challenges such as access, cost, and scalability across AI, cloud, and edge environments. Intel’s Tiber Developer Cloud now allows select customers early access to Xeon 6 and Gaudi 3 systems for AI model validation. New platforms, such as SeekrFlow, integrate Intel’s AI tools, further boosting the capabilities of enterprise AI systems.

Featured Image courtesy of audioXpress

Follow us for more updates on Intel’s latest releases.