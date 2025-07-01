Trump Dismisses July Tariff Deadline, Says ‘We Can Do Whatever We Want’

President Donald Trump indicated Friday that the July deadlines for reinstating massive U.S. tariffs on multiple countries are not set in stone. When asked at the White House whether he would stick to the early July timetable, Trump replied, “No, we can do whatever we want. We could extend it. We could make it shorter.”

Confusion Over Multiple July Deadlines

The question initially referred to July 9, when a 50% tariff on European Union imports is scheduled to take effect unless a trade deal is reached. However, Trump’s response also appeared to encompass the July 8 deadline, marking the end of a three-month pause on “reciprocal tariffs” imposed on many countries. These tariffs would then revert to their original, much higher rates.

Despite the president’s comments, the April 9 executive order that lowered tariffs to 10% for 90 days remains legally binding unless officially revised. Without such revision, tariffs will spike back to their original levels within days. The return of high tariffs threatens to disrupt trade with numerous U.S. partners and could reignite economic volatility last seen when tariffs were first announced in April.

The initial tariffs—some nearing 50%—shocked global markets and provoked criticism from investors, foreign leaders, and importers. Following intense backlash, Trump paused the tariffs for 90 days to allow time for trade negotiations.

Limited Progress on Trade Deals

The White House promised to negotiate individual deals with affected countries during the pause, but with less than two weeks remaining, only tentative frameworks have been established with China and the United Kingdom. China’s Commerce Ministry recently confirmed progress on a trade framework agreed to earlier.

Trump claimed Friday that “probably four or five” countries have deals, but acknowledged that over 200 nations remain on the tariff list. He warned that letters informing countries of new tariff rates would be sent “very quickly.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted Thursday that while the tariff deadlines might be extended, such decisions rest with the president. Meanwhile, a federal trade court ruled that Trump lacked authority for the tariffs, but an appeals court temporarily halted that decision.

Author’s Opinion The president’s cavalier approach to tariff deadlines reflects a broader pattern of unpredictability that unsettles both domestic businesses and international partners. While flexibility can be a negotiating tool, the lack of clear commitment to timelines risks prolonging economic uncertainty and weakening trust. For tariffs to be an effective leverage point, the U.S. administration needs to communicate firm, consistent policies rather than ambiguous threats.

