Kandima Maldives Launches “Playspace” the Ultimate Game-Changer in Island Entertainment

Kandima Maldives, the bold active lifestyle resort famous for breaking the mold in island travel, has once again raised the bar with the launch of PlaySpace – an electrifying, all-ages entertainment destination redefining island resort entertainment in the Maldives.

Nestled in the heart of Kandima, PlaySpace blends retro vibes with modern thrills, offering an eclectic mix of activities that cater to thrill-seekers, families, and fun-loving guests alike. From high-energy bowling sessions and private karaoke nights to immersive VR experiences, escape room adventures, and classic arcade games, this new facility further reinforces Kandima as the Maldives’ go-to active lifestyle (desti)nation.

“At Kandima, we’re always looking to evolve what island escapes can be. PlaySpace brings a new dimension to our guest experience – it’s interactive, social, and above all, wildly fun,” said Dermot Birchall, the island resort’s General Manager.

Key Highlights of PlaySpace include:

· Bowling Lanes with a Twist – Choose from themed packages like Team Challenge, Date Night Deluxe, and Family Blitz, complete with drinks, snacks, and music.

· Karaoke Meets Cocktails – Belt out your favourites in private rooms while sipping on beer, wine, or bubbly with the Karaoke & Cocktails Package.

· Virtual Reality & Arcade Zone – Adrenaline-pumping VR games, air hockey, billiards, and classic arcade hits for gamers of every level.

· Escape Rooms – Mind-bending group challenges for up to three guests – perfect for bonding or bragging rights.

· Eats & Treats – From gourmet paninis and mini pizzas to nostalgic smoothies and zero-proof cocktails like Tropical Dreamscape and Lychee Breeze, PlaySpace offers crave-worthy bites between games.

With vibrant 80s-inspired design and a bold approach to leisure, PlaySpace aligns perfectly with Kandima’s ethos of playful luxury. Open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, it’s a must-visit for guests looking to add some serious play to their paradise stay. Kandima has just launched Fast Track – the ultimate go-karting experience in the Maldives. This one-of-a-kind, ultra-stylish e-go-kart circuit redefines island adventure. Stretching 500 metres along the oceanfront, it’s the Maldives’ first and only asphalt track of its kind, offering heart-racing speeds of up to 80 km/h and 10 thrilling turns.

But that’s just the beginning. Kandima continues to push boundaries with exciting new experiences on the horizon. Stay tuned – the fun is just getting started!

#JustPlay #KandimaMaldives

For more information on PlaySpace, visit www.kandima.com.

High-resolution images of PlaySpace