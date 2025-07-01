YouTube’s Mobile Video Editor Is Coming to iOS

Google is preparing to bring its mobile video editing app, YouTube Create, to iOS devices, nearly two years after it launched exclusively on Android. Job postings reveal the company is actively hiring engineers in Bengaluru, India, to develop the iOS version.

YouTube Create’s Features and Market Position

YouTube Create offers free editing tools tailored for content creators, including stickers, GIFs, and effects for both Shorts and longer videos. The app was developed after consulting 3,000 creators to ensure it met their needs.

However, the app trails behind competitors like ByteDance’s CapCut and InShot in downloads and user engagement. In Q2 this year, CapCut saw 66 million downloads on Android alone, while YouTube Create had fewer than 500,000 downloads in the same period.

User Engagement and Growth

Despite lower download numbers, YouTube Create has shown promising growth with a 28% year-over-year increase in monthly active users in Q2, outpacing CapCut’s 9% rise and InShot’s 7% decline. Analysts suggest this could indicate a more loyal user base, with returning users engaging regularly.

Still, retention remains a challenge. YouTube Create’s 90-day retention rate stands at around 1%, well below CapCut’s 7% and InShot’s 4%. Users spend an average of 38 minutes per month on the app compared to 62 minutes for CapCut users.

YouTube Create is broadening its user base beyond India, which accounted for 67% of users last year but now represents 51%. Indonesia has emerged as the second-largest market, with Germany, Brazil, and the U.K. following. Several countries, including Spain, South Korea, France, and Singapore, have seen significant year-over-year growth in monthly active users.

What The Author Thinks YouTube Create’s upcoming arrival on iOS could significantly expand its market presence, given the large iPhone user base worldwide. However, it faces steep competition from established apps like CapCut and InShot, which benefit from early entry and strong integration with popular platforms. Success will depend on YouTube Create’s ability to differentiate itself and improve user retention through innovative features and seamless integration with the YouTube ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Plann

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.