Federal Authorities Order Chinese Tech Company to Shut Down Canadian Operations Over National Security Concerns

The federal government has directed Chinese surveillance camera manufacturer Hikvision to shut down its Canadian operations and leave the country due to national security concerns.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly announced late Friday on X that the decision follows a national security review conducted under the Investment Canada Act. The review incorporated information and evidence from Canada’s security and intelligence community.

The government concluded that allowing Hikvision to continue operating in Canada would pose a risk to national security. Hikvision, formally known as Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., claims to be the world’s largest maker of surveillance equipment and has had a Canadian subsidiary since 2014.

Hikvision has faced sanctions and scrutiny in countries such as the U.S., Australia, and the U.K. due to allegations involving the use of its cameras in Xinjiang, where the Uyghur population has reportedly faced human rights violations. Retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe’s have reportedly stopped selling Hikvision products.

Company Responds with Disagreement

Hikvision strongly opposed the decision, stating it “lacks a factual basis, procedural fairness, and transparency.” The company accused the government of bias rooted in geopolitical tensions, asserting the decision was driven by its Chinese origin rather than cybersecurity merits.

The firm also emphasized its full cooperation with government inquiries, providing detailed responses and documentation. Hikvision urged Canada to ground its actions in facts and maintain a fair, transparent environment for all investors.

Beyond ordering Hikvision’s exit, Minister Joly is ensuring that federal departments, agencies, and Crown corporations will not purchase or use equipment from the company moving forward. A review of existing government properties is underway to phase out legacy Hikvision products.

Although not explicitly calling for Canadians to stop using Hikvision technology, Joly urged citizens to “take note of this decision and make their own decisions accordingly.”

Author’s Opinion National security must remain paramount in decisions involving critical infrastructure and surveillance technology, especially amid geopolitical tensions. However, transparency and clear evidence are essential to maintain trust in such government actions. Blanket decisions based largely on the company’s country of origin risk escalating trade conflicts and may inadvertently hamper fair competition and innovation.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

