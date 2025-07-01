TikTok Tests Its Own Take on Instagram’s ‘Broadcast Channels’

TikTok is testing a new messaging tool called “bulletin boards,” allowing brands and creators to share public, one-to-many messages with their followers. This feature closely resembles Instagram’s broadcast channels, which were launched in 2023.

Only the creator can post messages on a bulletin board, while followers can respond with emoji reactions. Supported content formats include text, images, and videos. The feature was initially spotted by a user on Threads, highlighting TikTok’s continued push to enhance direct creator-follower engagement.

Purpose and Early Adoption

Bulletin boards enable creators and brands to share updates, behind-the-scenes content, and promote material directly to followers without relying on Stories or standard posts. Early testers include People magazine, Paris Saint-Germain F.C., and the Jonas Brothers.

As a test feature, the future rollout of bulletin boards remains uncertain. TikTok may expand its capabilities, potentially adding interactive elements similar to Instagram’s polls on broadcast channels.

This move underscores the ongoing trend of social media platforms borrowing successful features from each other. TikTok launched Stories and photo support in 2022 to compete with Instagram, which had earlier introduced Reels inspired by TikTok’s format.

What The Author Thinks Social platforms copying each other’s features can accelerate innovation, providing users with familiar and effective tools across multiple apps. However, this approach risks saturating the market with similar offerings, potentially leading to user fatigue. TikTok’s bulletin boards could carve out a unique space if it focuses on distinct functionality or creator-driven advantages rather than simply mirroring competitors.

Featured image credit: FMT

