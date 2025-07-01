DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Newsbreak Technology

TikTok Tests Its Own Take on Instagram’s ‘Broadcast Channels’

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 1, 2025

TikTok Tests Its Own Take on Instagram’s ‘Broadcast Channels’

TikTok is testing a new messaging tool called “bulletin boards,” allowing brands and creators to share public, one-to-many messages with their followers. This feature closely resembles Instagram’s broadcast channels, which were launched in 2023.

Only the creator can post messages on a bulletin board, while followers can respond with emoji reactions. Supported content formats include text, images, and videos. The feature was initially spotted by a user on Threads, highlighting TikTok’s continued push to enhance direct creator-follower engagement.

Purpose and Early Adoption

Bulletin boards enable creators and brands to share updates, behind-the-scenes content, and promote material directly to followers without relying on Stories or standard posts. Early testers include People magazine, Paris Saint-Germain F.C., and the Jonas Brothers.

As a test feature, the future rollout of bulletin boards remains uncertain. TikTok may expand its capabilities, potentially adding interactive elements similar to Instagram’s polls on broadcast channels.

This move underscores the ongoing trend of social media platforms borrowing successful features from each other. TikTok launched Stories and photo support in 2022 to compete with Instagram, which had earlier introduced Reels inspired by TikTok’s format.

What The Author Thinks

Social platforms copying each other’s features can accelerate innovation, providing users with familiar and effective tools across multiple apps. However, this approach risks saturating the market with similar offerings, potentially leading to user fatigue. TikTok’s bulletin boards could carve out a unique space if it focuses on distinct functionality or creator-driven advantages rather than simply mirroring competitors.

Featured image credit: FMT

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Baku ID 2025 Concludes: Baku Becomes the Regional Hub for Innovation
Jul 1, 2025 Ethan Lin
Trump Dismisses July Tariff Deadline, Says ‘We Can Do Whatever We Want’
Jul 1, 2025 Dayne Lee
Kandima Maldives Launches “Playspace” the Ultimate Game-Changer in Island Entertainment
Jul 1, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801