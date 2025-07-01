DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Meta Acquires Over 1 GW of Renewable Energy to Power Data Centers

ByHilary Ong

Jul 1, 2025

Meta Acquires Over 1 GW of Renewable Energy to Power Data Centers

Meta has significantly increased its renewable energy holdings with new agreements adding more than 1 gigawatt of solar and wind power capacity.

On Thursday, Meta announced a purchase of 791 megawatts of solar and wind power from Invenergy projects in Ohio, Arkansas, and Texas. Earlier in the week, the company secured the environmental attributes from two solar farms in Texas, totaling 360 megawatts, developed by Adapture Renewables.

These projects are slated to come online in 2027 and 2028, contributing to Meta’s ambitious clean energy goals.

Continued Renewable Momentum

Meta has been aggressively expanding its clean energy investments. Last month, it agreed to buy 650 megawatts from two solar projects developed by AES, a major utility company. Additionally, Meta recently partnered with XGS Energy to build a 150-megawatt enhanced geothermal power plant in New Mexico.

These deals come as federal subsidies for renewable technologies face potential cuts in reconciliation bills proposed by House and Senate Republicans. Solar power, especially, remains the fastest route for data centers to acquire new clean energy, with typical projects completing in roughly 18 months and phased construction enabling earlier power generation.

Author’s Opinion

Meta’s substantial investments in renewable energy demonstrate a forward-thinking approach in a rapidly evolving energy landscape. As subsidies face political challenges, companies that continue to prioritize sustainability not only reduce their carbon footprint but also position themselves competitively for the future. Renewable energy, particularly solar, offers a practical and scalable solution for powering data centers with cleaner, more reliable electricity.

Featured image credit: Nui MALAMA via Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

From Ordinary to Extraordinary: The Packaging People’s Insights on the Impact of Custom Packaging for Business
Jul 1, 2025 Ethan Lin
Trump Allies Launch Attack Ads Targeting Massie for Opposing Agenda
Jul 1, 2025 Dayne Lee
Honda Launches Cargo E-Bike Delivery Service
Jul 1, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801