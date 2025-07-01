Meta Acquires Over 1 GW of Renewable Energy to Power Data Centers

Meta has significantly increased its renewable energy holdings with new agreements adding more than 1 gigawatt of solar and wind power capacity.

On Thursday, Meta announced a purchase of 791 megawatts of solar and wind power from Invenergy projects in Ohio, Arkansas, and Texas. Earlier in the week, the company secured the environmental attributes from two solar farms in Texas, totaling 360 megawatts, developed by Adapture Renewables.

These projects are slated to come online in 2027 and 2028, contributing to Meta’s ambitious clean energy goals.

Continued Renewable Momentum

Meta has been aggressively expanding its clean energy investments. Last month, it agreed to buy 650 megawatts from two solar projects developed by AES, a major utility company. Additionally, Meta recently partnered with XGS Energy to build a 150-megawatt enhanced geothermal power plant in New Mexico.

These deals come as federal subsidies for renewable technologies face potential cuts in reconciliation bills proposed by House and Senate Republicans. Solar power, especially, remains the fastest route for data centers to acquire new clean energy, with typical projects completing in roughly 18 months and phased construction enabling earlier power generation.

Author’s Opinion Meta’s substantial investments in renewable energy demonstrate a forward-thinking approach in a rapidly evolving energy landscape. As subsidies face political challenges, companies that continue to prioritize sustainability not only reduce their carbon footprint but also position themselves competitively for the future. Renewable energy, particularly solar, offers a practical and scalable solution for powering data centers with cleaner, more reliable electricity.

Featured image credit: Nui MALAMA via Pexels

