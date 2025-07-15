Dr. Harpreet Singh Manaktala Launches Brush With Caution, A Groundbreaking Guide to Choosing Safer Toothpaste and Understanding Oral Care Ingredients

Introducing Brush With Caution

Dr. Harpreet Singh Manaktala, a visionary dentist and founder of 32 Shades Dental Studio in Mulund West, Mumbai, has officially launched Brush With Caution, a revolutionary guide that tackles the confusion surrounding toothpaste labels and ingredients. This practical book aims to educate consumers, providing them with the tools necessary to choose safer, more effective oral care products.

With a mission to educate rather than overwhelm, Dr. Manaktala writes: “I didn’t write Brush With Caution to sell fear. I wrote it to sell clarity.” In an industry where labels can be misleading, and the term “natural” can be used loosely, Dr. Manaktala’s book cuts through the confusion. He gives readers the ability to decode labels without requiring a background in chemistry, ensuring they can make informed choices about their oral health products.

The Genesis of Brush With Caution

The idea for Brush With Caution emerged from Dr. Manaktala’s clinical observations. Over the years, he noticed that many patients were unaware of what they were putting in their mouths, especially when it came to toothpaste. He was concerned about the growing trend of “natural” or “chemical-free” products, many of which still contained potentially harmful ingredients. This spurred him to create a guide that would help individuals confidently navigate the world of oral care products.

The book provides a checklist of ingredients, empowering readers to avoid harmful substances and make better, safer decisions. Dr. Manaktala emphasizes that it’s not just about fluoride but about the other ingredients that may go unnoticed in everyday products. He explains, “The real problem isn’t whether or not fluoride is in your toothpaste. It’s what else is in there.”

A Holistic Approach to Oral Health

Dr. Manaktala’s work extends beyond simply fixing teeth. As a Prosthodontist and Implantologist, he approaches dentistry with a holistic mindset. At 32 Shades Dental Studio, he focuses on the connection between oral health and overall well-being, factoring in lifestyle, diet, and stress. His approach is centered on prevention, not just treatment, ensuring that patients understand the root causes of their dental issues.

“We don’t just clean teeth—we teach patients how to stop cavities before they begin,” says Dr. Manaktala. His emphasis on education and preventive care is key to the practice, ensuring that his patients are empowered to make better choices, from the toothpaste they use to their broader oral health habits.

Award-Winning Holistic Care

32 Shades Dental Studio’s dedication to holistic oral care has earned recognition. In 2025, the clinic was awarded Best Holistic Dental Care Provider in Mulund West, Mumbai. This accolade underscores Dr. Manaktala’s commitment to merging advanced dental practices with a patient-centered, holistic approach to wellness.

Dr. Manaktala’s clinic has gained a reputation for offering personalized care plans that integrate lifestyle, dietary choices, and preventive techniques into treatment. This philosophy aligns perfectly with the principles outlined in his book, Brush With Caution, further solidifying his status as a leading expert in the field.

The Power of Education and Patient Empowerment

Dr. Manaktala’s holistic approach isn’t limited to his clinic. Through his book and various educational platforms like his Dr. HSM blog, school dental health awareness and workshops, he has become a trusted source for individuals looking to understand the complexities of oral health products. He empowers his patients with the knowledge they need to take charge of their dental health, emphasizing that the key to a healthier smile often lies in the choices made at home.

“We want our patients to feel confident in their oral health decisions, from choosing the right toothpaste to understanding the bigger picture of their overall wellness,” says Dr. Manaktala.

State-of-the-Art Expertise at 32 Shades Dental Studio

32 Shades Dental Studio stands out not just for its holistic approach but also for its state-of-the-art facilities and advanced techniques. Dr. Manaktala combines his extensive experience with cutting-edge technology to offer precise, personalized treatments that cater to the unique needs of each patient. Whether it’s through remineralizing early cavities with nutritional interventions or using advanced prosthodontics to restore lost teeth, the clinic is committed to providing the best care possible.

Dr. Manaktala’s team works with patients to develop custom treatment plans that align with their specific health goals, ensuring comprehensive care that focuses on long-term wellness. This patient-centric model is a hallmark of 32 Shades Dental Studio and is a key reason behind the clinic’s success.

About Dr. Harpreet Singh Manaktala and 32 Shades Dental Studio

Dr. Harpreet Singh Manaktala is the founder of 32 Shades Dental Studio in Mulund West, Mumbai, where he has developed a reputation for his holistic approach to dentistry. With over eight years of experience in prosthodontics and implantology, Dr. Manaktala focuses on providing personalized, evidence-based treatment plans that address the root causes of dental issues while empowering patients to make informed decisions about their oral health.

Dr. Manaktala is the author of Brush With Caution, a book that educates readers on how to choose safer, more effective toothpaste and understand the ingredients in oral care products. His commitment to patient education and holistic care has made him a respected leader in the dental community.

