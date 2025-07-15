Toozi Sleepwear Announces Launch of Cooling, Sustainable Sleepwear for Women Who Run Warm

The Birth of Toozi Sleepwear: A Passionate Pursuit of Comfort

When Jennifer MacLellan struggled to find sleepwear that combined comfort, breathability, and style, she decided to take matters into her own hands. The result was Toozi Sleepwear, a brand dedicated to redefining how women experience rest. As a woman who runs warm at night, MacLellan knew the frustration of wearing sleepwear that looked cute but failed to perform when it came to temperature regulation, comfort, and durability.

With Toozi Sleepwear, MacLellan set out to design pieces that not only looked great but felt even better. The brand’s flagship collection includes sleepwear crafted from high-performance bamboo fabric, which is naturally cooling, moisture-wicking, and incredibly soft. Whether lounging or sleeping, men and women can now experience a sleepwear line that is designed to keep them cool and comfortable all night long.

“Toozi was born out of frustration,” says MacLellan. “I wanted something that was breathable, flattering, and genuinely comfortable, so I made it. I’m thrilled to offer a product that not only looks beautiful but actually performs.”

A Personal Touch in Every Stitch

Toozi Sleepwear isn’t just another brand on the market. It’s a personal project for MacLellan, who has been involved in every step of the process from day one. With a background in editorial and brand development, MacLellan has honed her attention to detail and high standards to ensure that Toozi pieces are truly built to last.

From fabric testing to fit samples, MacLellan has personally experienced the brand before offering it to others. “I’ve worn every sample and tested every piece,” she explains. “We don’t rush trends. We take our time to create quality sleepwear that delivers comfort and durability.”

Toozi Sleepwear is a small-batch, woman-owned business. With a commitment to ethical production, the brand is not mass-produced or focused on hype. “We’re not about gimmicks or trends. We want our customers to feel good in their skin and in their sleepwear,” says MacLellan.

Sustainable and Stylish: The Power of Bamboo Fabric

At the heart of Toozi Sleepwear is its signature bamboo fabric, a standout feature that sets the brand apart from competitors. Bamboo fabric is known for its breathability, moisture-wicking properties, and silky-soft texture. It also has natural hypoallergenic and antimicrobial benefits, making it the ideal material for those with sensitive skin or who struggle to stay cool during the night.

Not all bamboo fabric is created equal, and Toozi has sourced the highest quality material available. “Our bamboo is sustainably sourced and designed to help women sleep beautifully while staying comfortable all night,” MacLellan says.

Comfort Meets Style: More Than Just Sleepwear

Toozi Sleepwear isn’t just about bedtime. MacLellan designed the pieces to be versatile enough for lounging around the house, answering the door, or even catching up with friends over a cup of coffee in the morning. The designs are sleek and elevated, offering both men and women a perfect blend of comfort and polish

“Comfort shouldn’t come at the cost of style,” says MacLellan. “Toozi is for the woman who runs warm, who deserves to unwind in something soft, cooling, and beautiful. We believe in slow mornings, breathable fabric, and high standards for both our products and ourselves.”

Toozi’s sleepwear collection speaks directly to women who value both style and substance—women who don’t want to compromise on comfort but still appreciate polished, elegant design.

The Toozi Philosophy: A Woman-Owned, Purpose-Driven Brand

At its core, Toozi Sleepwear is built on trust, transparency, and a commitment to quality. MacLellan’s hands-on approach to the business reflects the values she holds dear—an emphasis on creating something meaningful, with attention to detail, and a passion for providing real solutions to real problems.

“Toozi is not about fast fashion,” says MacLellan. “It’s about taking the time to design something that makes a difference. I’m creating what I wish existed—sleepwear that actually feels good and works for women who deserve to rest in comfort and confidence.”

MacLellan is dedicated to ensuring that every piece of Toozi Sleepwear not only lives up to its promise of comfort and style but also reflects her values of sustainability and ethical production. “This is a brand built with intention,” she adds. “It’s made for women who care about feeling good in their skin.”

About Toozi Sleepwear

Founded in 2025 by Jennifer MacLellan, a former Miss New York 2016, Toozi Sleepwear is a woman-owned business dedicated to designing luxury sleepwear that’s cooling, breathable, and stylish. Crafted from high-performance bamboo fabric, Toozi’s pieces are naturally cooling, moisture-wicking, and ultra-soft, making them the perfect choice for women who run warm at night. With a commitment to sustainability, quality, and comfort, Toozi Sleepwear offers a range of stylish sleepwear options designed to help women sleep beautifully and wake up refreshed.

