Apple’s Smart Home Hub Launch Pushed Back to 2026

Yasmeeta Oon

Jul 16, 2025

Apple’s long-rumored smart home hub—a device expected to function like an iPad-shaped control center for smart gadgets, similar to Google Nest or Amazon Echo—is now reportedly delayed until 2026. The device was initially aimed for a March 2025 release but won’t arrive until the new AI-infused Siri launches.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, explained that Apple delayed the Siri upgrade back in March, and the smart home hub depends heavily on these AI improvements. Without the enhanced Siri features, the hub’s functionality might have been underwhelming.

The new AI-powered Siri, originally planned for iOS 18.4, will now debut sometime in 2026, according to Apple’s confirmation in June.

Siri’s New Capabilities and App Intents Refresh

Gurman added that the delayed Siri update will enable the voice assistant to tap into personal data more deeply to answer queries and utilize information visible on the user’s screen.

Apple is also planning to update its App Intents framework, a developer tool that integrates apps with system features like Siri, Focus, and Spotlight. The refresh is expected to allow Siri finer control over apps and system functions, improving overall user interaction.

Separately, Gurman predicts Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025. The company typically hosts launch events in early September, often on Tuesdays, making the week of September 8 the likely timeframe for announcements.

What The Author Thinks

Apple’s decision to delay the smart home hub until the AI-powered Siri is ready seems wise. Launching a device that relies heavily on voice assistant capabilities without the underlying AI improvements risks disappointing users and damaging Apple’s reputation for seamless integration. Prioritizing the AI upgrade first ensures that the smart home hub can deliver the intuitive, connected experience customers expect from Apple’s ecosystem.

