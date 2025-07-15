TikTok CEO Requests Meeting with Industry Minister Amid Shutdown Order

TikTok CEO Shou Chew has formally requested an urgent meeting with Industry Minister Mélanie Joly concerning the federal government’s order for the company to cease its Canadian operations. Chew’s letter, dated July 2, urges for an in-person discussion within two weeks to reconsider the directive.

Chew emphasized that the shutdown order was issued under different political circumstances, referencing fears at the time of a potential TikTok ban in the United States. He described the directive as “outdated and counterproductive” and misaligned with the current geopolitical landscape.

National Security Review and Shutdown Details

In November, Canada ordered TikTok’s Canadian business to wind down following a national security review of ByteDance Ltd., TikTok’s Chinese parent company. Although the company must cease Canadian operations, the app itself will remain accessible to Canadian users.

Chew warned that enforcing the shutdown would isolate Canada from its allies, especially members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, many of whom have not taken such drastic measures.

The letter highlighted that without intervention, TikTok would soon have to lay off over 350 Canadian employees and halt its direct investments in the country. This would also impact support for Canadian content creators and cultural initiatives.

Following the order, TikTok announced on July 7 that it would withdraw sponsorship from several Canadian arts events, including the Juno Awards and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Legal Challenge and Government Position

TikTok is actively challenging the shutdown order in Federal Court, arguing that the government’s measures lack rational connection to the identified national security risks.

The government’s national security review was conducted under the Investment Canada Act, which permits scrutiny of foreign investments potentially harmful to national security. While previous ministers have cited “specific national security risks,” details remain undisclosed.

Chew underscored TikTok’s cooperative efforts in Canada, including engagements with Parliamentary committees, regulators, law enforcement training, and support during federal elections. He argued that maintaining a local presence ensures accountability to Canadian authorities.

He also expressed frustration that the government has not engaged in discussions to address concerns, suggesting solutions such as enhanced data security protocols and increased transparency.

What The Author Thinks While national security is paramount, governments must carefully balance security concerns with fostering innovation and supporting local economies. Abrupt shutdowns risk alienating allies and harming domestic industries without clear, public evidence of threats. Constructive dialogue and targeted oversight measures can better safeguard interests while preserving technological progress and cultural contributions.

