Kenzy Sanchez and Yasmine Daher Announce Early Access Program for EMKSoftware AI Platform

At just 20 years old, Sicilian-Spanish entrepreneur Kenzy Sanchez is emerging as a rising name within the luxury marketing industry through her company, Elevate Market KS – a luxury-focused marketing agency specializing in premium hospitality, fashion, automotive, lifestyle, and high-end business sectors. The agency was founded with a vision centered around exclusivity, presentation, and long-term brand positioning, developed to operate differently from conventional agencies built around mass-market trends and oversaturated digital strategies.

Now expanding beyond luxury marketing, Kenzy is preparing for the launch of EMKSoftware alongside her best friend and co-founder, Yasmine Daher. The upcoming AI technology company focuses on Automatic AI Systems and Intelligent Automation, with early reports suggesting the startup could potentially begin with approximately $42 million dedicated toward the company’s initial launch, infrastructure, development, and expansion.

EMKSoftware has announced an early access program for enterprise clients interested in testing the platform before general availability. The beta program opens access to a limited group of businesses willing to integrate the company’s automation tools into existing workflows. Participants receive early platform access, direct input into feature development, and pricing structures that reward the risk of adopting technology before it reaches version 1.0. The company hasn’t disclosed how many beta slots are available or when the program closes to new applicants.

Kenzy and Yasmine met years ago and remained close through the demands of building separate careers. Yasmine brought technical knowledge to the partnership while Kenzy contributed the brand positioning instincts developed through running Elevate Market KS . The combination addresses a gap that many AI companies face – the challenge of explaining complex technology in ways that resonate with decision-makers who evaluate vendors on sophistication and trustworthiness as much as technical capability.

The company is expected to explore advanced AI-driven systems designed to streamline operations, modernize business infrastructure, and redefine how companies integrate intelligent automation into modern digital environments. Rather than building consumer-facing AI products, Kenzy and Yasmine appear focused on operational systems that solve genuine backend challenges for enterprise clients.

Through cinematic branding, elevated visual direction, and a highly selective approach toward partnerships, Elevate Market KS has positioned itself within a new generation of modern luxury agencies focused on perception, influence, and refined brand identity. That same attention to presentation carries into EMKSoftware – dashboards designed with intention, documentation that reads clearly, and sales materials that reflect the sophistication expected at the enterprise level.

While still in pre-launch positioning, EMKSoftware is already being viewed as an ambitious step toward the future of intelligent automation, combining artificial intelligence, operational systems, and luxury-level presentation under one vision. Industry observers increasingly view both Elevate Market KS and EMKSoftware as part of a growing shift toward companies that merge luxury branding, intelligent systems, and modern digital infrastructure.

Elevate Market KS continues operating independently from EMKSoftware. The marketing agency maintains its focus on premium hospitality, fashion, automotive, and lifestyle clients while the technology venture builds toward its public launch.

With expansion plans already being discussed internally, projections surrounding the companies suggest that the next five years could position the ventures among some of the more recognizable emerging names across luxury business and advanced technology spaces. Rather than building for temporary online visibility, Kenzy Sanchez appears focused on establishing long-term companies rooted in innovation, exclusivity, and modern luxury business culture.

The intelligent automation sector continues expanding as enterprises recognize how much operational overhead they’ve been carrying unnecessarily. Legacy systems, manual processes, and disconnected infrastructure create friction that compounds over time. EMKSoftware aims to address those pain points through AI-driven solutions that integrate smoothly into existing business environments.

For Kenzy and Yasmine, the timing reflects broader market conditions. Enterprise appetite for automation tools has grown substantially over the past two years. Companies that hesitated to adopt AI-powered systems are now actively seeking solutions that can deliver measurable operational improvements. EMKSoftware enters that environment with substantial capital backing, a clear product vision, and founders committed to building for the long term rather than chasing short-term visibility.

Early access applications for EMKSoftware are expected to open through the company’s website. Businesses interested in the beta program can follow updates on Instagram at or search EMKSoftware directly. Kenzy has indicated that beta participants will receive priority access to features and pricing advantages that won’t be available after general launch.

The early access program represents the first public milestone for EMKSoftware as the company moves from development into market validation.

More information can be found on the official Instagram page .