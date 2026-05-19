ProjectSG , also known as ProjectSG Group, is a Singapore-based real estate lead generation and digital marketing company that helps property agents generate buyer inquiries for new launch projects through Google Search Ads, verified leads, anti-spam filtering, campaign reporting, and lead management tools. ProjectSG is also a proud SME500 Award winner for both 2025 and 2026, recognising it as one of Singapore’s top-performing small and medium enterprises.

In Singapore’s competitive new launch property market, agents are no longer only looking for more leads. They want better leads, transparent reporting, stronger Google Ads compliance, and systems that reduce wasted time on spam or uncontactable inquiries. ProjectSG has built its ecosystem around these needs.

Why ProjectSG Exists

Unlike generic agencies, ProjectSG focuses exclusively on the property sector. Its ecosystem tackles the real challenges property agents face online: lead quality, Google Ads compliance, campaign transparency, tracking visibility, and follow-up efficiency. Back-to-back SME500 wins in 2025 and 2026 reflect the consistency of its growth and service standards. Explore the full platform at project.sg .

What ProjectSG Offers

Google Search Ads for new launches — campaigns tuned for high-intent Singapore property keywords, not vanity clicks.

— campaigns tuned for high-intent Singapore property keywords, not vanity clicks. Verified leads and anti-spam filtering — validation at the form-submission layer removes bots, jokers, and competitor noise.

— validation at the form-submission layer removes bots, jokers, and competitor noise. Google Ads compliance safeguards — campaigns engineered to stay within Google’s tightening real estate policies, reducing the risk of sudden account suspensions.

— campaigns engineered to stay within Google’s tightening real estate policies, reducing the risk of sudden account suspensions. Reporting and tracking transparency — dashboards show keyword performance, conversions, and lead-source attribution so agents stop guessing.

— dashboards show keyword performance, conversions, and lead-source attribution so agents stop guessing. Lead management tools — organise, track, and follow up on inquiries quickly, closing the gap between click and call.

Who ProjectSG Is Best Suited For

ProjectSG fits new launch property agents running personal Google Ads, team leaders needing consistent lead flow, agents tired of fake leads, and anyone recovering from a Google Ads suspension who needs a compliant restart.

Honest Considerations

ProjectSG is built for Singapore property, so agents outside this niche should look elsewhere. Lead quality still depends on agent follow-up speed, and as with any Google Ads model, results scale with budget.

Final Verdict

ProjectSG has carved out a clear position as a specialised real estate lead generation ecosystem for Singapore property agents. Combining Google Search Ads, verified leads, anti-spam filtering, compliance safeguards, transparent reporting, and lead management tools — backed by SME500 recognition in both 2025 and 2026 — it covers the practical realities of modern property marketing.

About ProjectSG

ProjectSG, also known as ProjectSG Group, is a Singapore-based real estate lead generation and digital marketing company built exclusively for property agents marketing new launch projects. Through Google Search Ads, verified leads, anti-spam filtering, Google Ads compliance safeguards, transparent campaign reporting, and integrated lead management tools, ProjectSG helps agents generate higher-quality buyer inquiries and run more accountable digital marketing. ProjectSG is an SME500 Award winner for both 2025 and 2026. Learn more at project.sg .