Pillar Private Lending Announces Multifamily Cash-Out Loans

Real estate investors holding multifamily assets often find themselves in a frustrating position: they have built equity in income-producing properties, but conventional lenders make it difficult to access that capital. Lengthy underwriting processes, strict income documentation requirements, and rigid qualification standards frequently stand between experienced operators and the liquidity they need to grow. Pillar Private Lending was built to solve exactly that problem, and the company’s approach to multifamily cash-out refinancing is a direct response to the limitations that traditional banking institutions impose on real estate investors.

When Equity Exists but Access Does Not

The multifamily sector has seen significant appreciation across many markets, and investors who purchased or developed apartment buildings over the past several years are often sitting on substantial equity. For many of those investors, that equity represents the most practical source of capital for acquiring additional properties, funding renovations, or repositioning their portfolios. The challenge is that most conventional lenders evaluate cash-out refinance requests through the lens of the borrower’s personal financial profile, including tax returns, W-2 income, debt-to-income ratios, and other metrics that do not always reflect the strength of the asset being refinanced.

Experienced real estate operators frequently structure their finances in ways that minimize taxable income, which can make them appear less qualified on paper even when they own and manage profitable multifamily assets. Traditional lenders often respond to that reality by declining applications or requiring documentation that takes months to compile. By the time the process concludes, the investor may have missed the opportunity entirely or lost momentum on a deal that required timely capital deployment.

A Property-First Lending Model

Pillar Private Lending takes a fundamentally different approach. The company evaluates multifamily cash-out refinance requests based primarily on the performance of the property itself. Rather than building an underwriting decision around the borrower’s personal income history, Pillar focuses on the asset’s cash flow, occupancy, rent roll, and overall condition. This approach, often referred to in the industry as debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) lending, measures whether the property generates enough rental income to cover the loan payments, without requiring the borrower to demonstrate personal income qualification.

DSCR is calculated by dividing the property’s net operating income (the income remaining after operating expenses) by the total debt service (the annual loan payment obligation). A DSCR above 1.0 indicates that the property produces more income than is needed to service the debt. Pillar structures its multifamily cash-out refinance products around this metric, allowing investors to access equity in properties that are performing well regardless of how their personal tax returns are structured.

This model reduces documentation requirements significantly. Investors do not need to submit years of personal tax returns, employment verifications, or complex personal financial statements. The focus remains on the property, its income history, and its current condition, which is where the actual risk and value of the loan reside.

Lending Directly from Secondary Markets

One of the most important distinctions about Pillar Private Lending is that the company lends directly from secondary markets rather than acting as a broker. This means that when an investor works with Pillar, they are working with the capital source directly. There is no intermediary passing the deal along to another institution, no additional layer of approval requirements from a third-party lender, and no loss of control over the timeline or terms.

“Multifamily borrowers are tired of institutional delays and one-size-fits-all lending. We’re changing that by delivering relationship-driven financing with the speed, creativity, and execution modern investors expect from a true lending partner.” said Jay Ohm, Vice President of Capital at Pillar Private Lending.

Direct secondary-market lending gives Pillar the ability to make faster decisions, structure loans with greater flexibility, and maintain consistent communication with borrowers throughout the process. It also allows the company to be more creative when a deal has nuances that a conventional underwriting model would not accommodate. For example, if a borrower owns multiple properties and one asset requires a slightly more flexible structure to make the loan work, Pillar has the ability to look at the broader portfolio context rather than evaluating each property in isolation. That kind of cross-collateralization strategy, which involves using equity or performance across multiple owned properties to support a single loan, is something many lenders are unwilling to invest the time or effort to execute. Pillar does.

Multifamily Financing Across the Portfolio Spectrum

Pillar Private Lending provides apartment building loans for multifamily properties up to 100 units, covering a range of transaction types including acquisition financing, cash-out refinancing, and value-add repositioning. The company works with investors at various stages of their portfolios, from those acquiring their first small multifamily asset to experienced operators managing large residential rental portfolios across multiple markets.

The company currently lends in 47 states and has funded more than 1,400 loans since its founding. That volume reflects not just scale, but a consistent track record of closing transactions across diverse markets, property types, and deal structures. Investors who want to evaluate potential loan scenarios before engaging in a full application can use the multifamily purchase calculator available on the Pillar website to model deal parameters and estimate financing terms.

Speed and Execution as Core Competencies

In multifamily real estate, timing frequently determines whether a deal closes or falls apart. Sellers often have multiple offers, and the investor who can demonstrate certainty of execution and a realistic closing timeline has a significant advantage. Pillar Private Lending has built its operational model around speed and responsiveness, with a streamlined team structure that avoids the bureaucratic delays common in larger institutional lending environments.

“We understand that investors are not just looking for a loan. They are looking for a partner that understands their business, moves quickly, and does not create unnecessary obstacles,” said Demitri (“DJ”) Vyzis, Vice President of Lending at Pillar Private Lending. “Our cash-out refinance program is designed to give multifamily investors access to the equity they have earned without requiring them to jump through hoops that have nothing to do with the strength of the asset.”

A Long-Term Financing Partnership

Pillar Private Lending’s approach to multifamily cash-out refinancing reflects a broader philosophy that shapes how the company operates across all of its lending programs. The firm views its role not as a transactional processor but as a long-term financing partner that helps investors build scalable and sustainable real estate businesses. That means providing guidance on loan sizing, deal structuring, and portfolio strategy in addition to delivering capital.

About Pillar Private Lending

Pillar Private Lending is a relationship-focused private lender providing financing solutions for real estate investors and developers across the U.S. The company offers construction, multifamily, bridge, fix-and-flip, and DSCR rental loans. Operating in 47 states with more than 1,400 funded loans, Pillar is known for fast closings, flexible underwriting, and hands-on deal structuring. By lending directly from secondary markets, the company delivers competitive terms and reliable execution without the delays common in traditional broker-based lending models. Visit pillarprivatelending.com or explore Apartment Building Loans , Multifamily Purchase Calculator , Construction loans , and New Build Calculator . Email them at Transactions@pillarprivatelending.com .