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AITrainer.Jobs launches as a dedicated job board for AI training roles, aggregating 10,000+ vacancies from 25 leading data training companies

ByEthan Lin

May 19, 2026

Platform launch connects job seekers with remote AI training opportunities

AITrainer.Jobs, a job aggregation platform focused on the AI data training industry, has officially launched. The site brings together more than 10,000 active job listings from 25 AI data training companies in a single, searchable platform. The platform is designed to help professionals from various backgrounds find remote, flexible work in AI model training.

Background and market context

As layoffs continue across traditional industries, demand for artificial intelligence talent has grown. AITrainer.Jobs aims to provide a stable alternative for job seekers by aggregating opportunities in AI training, a field that is actively hiring across many professional backgrounds. The platform refreshes its listings twice daily to ensure users have access to current openings.

Platform features and accessibility

Job seekers can browse listings, filter by skill set or language, and subscribe to alerts via RSS feed, email newsletter, or social media. All positions listed are remote and offer flexible scheduling with no minimum hours required. The platform is free for candidates.

Diverse opportunities for varied backgrounds

While the platform includes technical roles for software engineers and data scientists, many listings require no IT experience. Professionals from fields such as law, economics, sales, and foreign language instruction are sought for tasks like legal document review, financial data annotation, conversational AI training, and multilingual content evaluation. Roles are also available for candidates with no prior experience.

About AITrainer.Jobs

AITrainer.Jobs is an independent job aggregation platform dedicated to AI data training and annotation roles. The portal monitors 25 companies in the AI training ecosystem and publishes updated listings twice daily. Candidates can subscribe to new job alerts via RSS, email, or social media. All listed roles are remote-friendly with no minimum hour commitments.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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