EverTrust Announces Strategic Focus on Cybersecurity Risks Facing Dental, Medical, and Legal Practices

A Growing Threat Landscape for Private Practices

EverTrust, a provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, and strategic advisory services, has announced a focused initiative addressing the increasing cybersecurity risks facing dental, medical, and legal practices. The announcement reflects a broader industry concern as private practices become more frequent targets of ransomware, data breaches, and operational disruptions.

Healthcare and legal organizations are facing an increasingly severe cybersecurity threat landscape. According to IBM’s 2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report, healthcare organizations have the highest average breach costs of any industry at around $9.8 million per incident. Verizon’s 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report also shows that ransomware and extortion-related attacks now make up about one-third of all breaches. These trends highlight how threat actors are focusing more on organizations that depend on constant access to critical systems and data.

Across these sectors, organizations handle highly sensitive information such as patient records, financial data, and confidential legal documents. Many operate with small administrative teams, which can leave gaps in security, monitoring, and infrastructure. As a result, vulnerabilities in outdated systems or inconsistent oversight can be more easily exploited.

Attackers are also increasingly targeting smaller and mid-sized practices rather than just large enterprises, since disruption can be just as impactful. Even short downtime can lead to lost revenue, disrupted operations, reputational harm, and compromised patient care. Industry estimates suggest healthcare downtime can cost around $7,500 per minute due to delays in procedures, billing interruptions, and reduced staff efficiency, making even brief outages financially and operationally damaging for smaller practices.

Award Recognition: EverTrust Named Best Managed Service Provider in Texas of 2026

In recognition of its commitment to operational excellence, cybersecurity leadership, and client-focused IT strategy, EverTrust has been named the “Best Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Texas of 2026” by Best of Best Review Awards. The award highlights the company’s growing reputation for supporting dental, medical, and legal practices with proactive cybersecurity solutions, infrastructure modernization, and strategic advisory services designed to reduce downtime, strengthen resilience, and support long-term operational stability.

Moving Beyond Reactive IT Support

EverTrust’s initiative emphasizes a shift from reactive IT support to a proactive, security-first approach. Rather than addressing issues only after they occur, the company focuses on continuous monitoring, proactive maintenance, and strategic planning designed to reduce vulnerabilities and support operational continuity.

Core elements of this model include endpoint security, identity and access management, and ongoing system monitoring, working together to strengthen protection against evolving cyber threats.

Cybersecurity and Compliance in High Trust Environments

Dental, medical, and legal practices operate under strict data protection and compliance requirements involving sensitive records and confidential information. EverTrust’s approach integrates cybersecurity and compliance support to help organizations maintain stronger security posture and audit readiness.

Services include policy guidance, documentation support, and control alignment tailored to each practice’s operational needs. The company notes that cybersecurity incidents can create significant financial and legal exposure, including regulatory scrutiny, notification obligations, reputational damage, and increased insurance pressures. As regulations continue evolving, many organizations now view compliance readiness and cybersecurity as closely connected priorities.

Infrastructure Modernization as a Risk Reduction Strategy

Another key aspect of EverTrust’s announcement is the role of infrastructure modernization in reducing cybersecurity risk. Many private practices continue to rely on legacy systems that lack the security features and scalability required in today’s environment.

Modern cloud and infrastructure solutions offer improved resilience, redundancy, and visibility. These capabilities enable organizations to respond more effectively to incidents and to maintain operations under challenging conditions.

EverTrust’s services include cloud migration, network architecture design, and infrastructure optimization. These efforts are intended to create environments that support both operational efficiency and long-term stability.

By modernizing infrastructure, organizations can also improve their ability to scale, adapt to new technologies, and meet evolving regulatory requirements.

Strategic Advisory and Leadership Support

In addition to technical services, EverTrust emphasizes the importance of strategic advisory in managing IT risk. Decision-makers within private practices often face complex choices related to technology investments, security priorities, and operational planning.

EverTrust provides executive-level guidance designed to support these decisions. This includes technology roadmaps, prioritization frameworks, and long-term infrastructure planning.

The company’s approach is centered on providing clarity and reducing uncertainty for leadership teams. By aligning technology strategy with organizational goals, EverTrust aims to help practices operate more confidently and effectively.

A Trust Centered Service Model

EverTrust positions its services around the concept of operational trust. This approach emphasizes stability, accountability, and clear communication as foundational elements of IT support.

The company’s model is designed to provide consistent, senior-level support, avoiding the variability that can occur with less experienced service teams. Clients are supported by professionals who understand the specific challenges of their industry and can respond quickly to emerging issues.

This focus on trust extends to the company’s service relationships. EverTrust offers flexible engagement structures without long-term lock-ins, allowing organizations to evaluate performance based on ongoing value rather than contractual obligation.

Addressing What Many IT Providers Overlook

EverTrust’s announcement also highlights gaps in the broader IT services market. According to the company, many providers continue to focus on technical outputs rather than operational outcomes.

This can result in fragmented service delivery, where support, security, and strategy are treated as separate functions rather than integrated components of a cohesive system.

EverTrust’s model seeks to address this by combining managed IT, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and advisory services within a unified framework. This integrated approach is intended to provide greater visibility, consistency, and accountability.

Preparing for the Future of Cyber Risk

As cyber threats continue to evolve, private practices are under growing pressure to strengthen their defenses and improve operational resilience. EverTrust’s initiative highlights that these challenges require more than small or incremental improvements, and instead demand a more proactive and strategic approach to cybersecurity and IT management.

Recent major healthcare cyber incidents show how serious the impact can be. In 2024, the Change Healthcare cyberattack disrupted claims processing, payments, and healthcare operations across the U.S. for weeks, with UnitedHealth Group later estimating losses of over $2 billion. The incident demonstrated how cyberattacks can go far beyond IT systems and directly affect operations, financial stability, and patient care. As attacks become more financially driven, automated, and disruptive, private practices are increasingly judged not only on service quality but also on their ability to protect data, maintain uptime, and recover quickly. This reinforces the need to view IT as a core part of organizational success, not just a cost center, especially for dental, medical, and legal practices.

About EverTrust

EverTrust provides managed IT support, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, backup and disaster recovery, compliance support, and strategic advisory services. The company is structured to support high-trust organizations with operational demands that require stability, security, and long-term planning. Its service model focuses on reducing downtime, strengthening security, modernizing infrastructure, and supporting leadership decision-making.

More information is available at their website . The company can also be found on Facebook and TikTok , and can be contacted via email at info@evertrust247.com.