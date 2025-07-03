China’s First Vocational College-developed AI-Agent Entrepreneurship Support System Launches: “Super Individual” Model Empowers Global Entrepreneurs

Against the strategic backdrop of the one-year anniversary of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge opening and the deepening development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, China’s first independently developed AI-Agent entrepreneurship support system by a vocational college, “AI-WiseLink”, made its global debut today at the “2025 (Second) Zhongshan Artificial Intelligence Development Conference”. Breaking traditional team development models, the system was independently developed by a project leader from Zhongshan Polytechnic who completed the entire process from planning and development to trial operation within 8 months, pioneering a new paradigm of “Super Individual”-driven technological innovation. Over 500 representatives from government, industry, academia, and research institutions witnessed this milestone event in entrepreneurship services.

Innovative Practice of the “Super Individual”: Building an Entrepreneurship Service Ecosystem Alone

The birth of AI-WiseLink has challenged conventional perceptions of technology project development. Adopting the “Super Individual” model, the project leader independently completed system architecture design, algorithm development, content creation, and platform operation within 8 months. This model significantly reduced R&D costs while achieving precise matching between technological supply and market demand through the developer’s in-depth insight into entrepreneurial needs.

“In today’s era of rapid AI technology iteration, the combination of individual creativity and artificial intelligence tools is giving birth to new forms of innovation,” said Xie Lixing, President of Zhongshan Internet Application Innovation Association, at the launch ceremony. He emphasized that AI-WiseLink’s successful development demonstrates the unique value of “Super Individuals” in technological innovation and provides a replicable path for vocational colleges’ technology commercialization.

Endorsed by the China Artificial Intelligence Learning Association, AI-WiseLink is supported by Zhongshan Polytechnic and operates through a university-enterprise cooperation mechanism with Zhiyao Technology (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd. It has built a multi-terminal service matrix covering WeChat official account, video account, mini-program, and independent website (https://AIWiseLnk.com). Entrepreneurs access one-stop support through the “AI-WiseLink” official website.

Trinity AI Mentors: Reconstructing Entrepreneurship Guidance

AI-WiseLink’s core breakthrough is its pioneering Trinity AI Entrepreneurship Mentor System, providing hierarchical services through three AI digital humans to meet entrepreneurs’ diverse needs:

Zhixing Senior Mentor : For researchers and serial entrepreneurs, featuring a 10 million-word knowledge base covering 14 professional fields including entrepreneurship theory and financing strategies, delivering academic-level decision support.

: For researchers and serial entrepreneurs, featuring a 10 million-word knowledge base covering 14 professional fields including entrepreneurship theory and financing strategies, delivering academic-level decision support. Yuting Entrepreneurship Consultant : Focused on first-time entrepreneurs, integrating 500,000 words of practical content with multimodal interaction, specializing in psychological counseling and team building.

: Focused on first-time entrepreneurs, integrating 500,000 words of practical content with multimodal interaction, specializing in psychological counseling and team building. Xiaotong Mentor Assistant: Aimed at students and enthusiasts, using generative AI to teach basic entrepreneurship knowledge through case analysis.

“Traditional entrepreneurship services suffer from scattered resources and delayed responses. We’ve achieved 7×24-hour service with average response time under 3 seconds,” noted the developer. The platform currently serves over 5,000 global users daily, with 80% from WeChat ecosystem, forming an active entrepreneurial community.

Full-Stack Support: From Knowledge to Incubation

AI-WiseLink has built a four-dimensional service system (“content + tools + community + activities”) creating a complete support loop:

Content : 3 million words of materials (1,000+ industry reports), 30+ hours of video courses, and 100+ podcasts covering the entire entrepreneurship cycle.

: 3 million words of materials (1,000+ industry reports), 30+ hours of video courses, and 100+ podcasts covering the entire entrepreneurship cycle. Tools : BP Generator mini-program creating customized business plans in 5 minutes, with 10+ extended functions including prototype design and questionnaire creation, generating over 2,000 plans to date.

: BP Generator mini-program creating customized business plans in 5 minutes, with 10+ extended functions including prototype design and questionnaire creation, generating over 2,000 plans to date. Community: Vertical groups like AI Entrepreneurship Research Society with daily interactions via WeChat Work, plus regular activities including the “30-Day Incubation Program”, nurturing dozens of projects.

Industry-Education Integration: From Campus to Industry

As a vocational education innovation model, AI-WiseLink has been integrated into Zhongshan Polytechnic’s “Fundamentals of Innovation and Entrepreneurship” course, benefiting over 1,000 students and enhancing teaching effectiveness. The development process secured funding from Guangdong Provincial Science and Technology Innovation Fund and generated academic publications and intellectual property.

Socially, AI-WiseLink provided targeted guidance for competitions like the 2025 “Chuangqingchun” Rural Entrepreneurship Contest, helping teams achieve outstanding results. User surveys show 90%+ satisfaction, with “intelligent personalized guidance” and “comprehensive knowledge support” rated highest.

Greater Bay Area Digital Infrastructure

The launch coincided with the Zhongshan AI Development Conference themed “AI Leadership, Digital Future”, gathering experts including City University of Hong Kong’s Professor Wang Shiqi and Xiaobing CEO Xu Yuanchun. AI-WiseLink joins intelligent agent platforms as key components of Zhongshan’s AI industry ecosystem.

Zhongshan Municipal Political Consultative Conference Vice Chairman Liu Zhiwei stated that the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge has brought unprecedented opportunities. Leaders expressed hope that platforms like AI-WiseLink will attract youth talent to build the Greater Bay Area’s “digital intelligence blue ocean”.

Next, AI-WiseLink will develop an international service section to provide China market entry guidance for global entrepreneurs, aiming to launch an AI-driven international support platform this year as new infrastructure for “Belt and Road” entrepreneurship services.