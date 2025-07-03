Google Launches One of Its Most Popular Apps on Apple Watch for the First Time

Google Calendar is now available on the Apple Watch and can be downloaded today on compatible devices. This marks only the fourth Google service to launch on the platform, despite many of Google’s apps being widely available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Simple, Glanceable Experience

The app arrived quietly via the 25.24.1 update. Like Google’s Wear OS version, it offers a lightweight experience focused on displaying upcoming events. Users cannot create or edit events directly on the watch; instead, tapping an event opens Google Calendar on the iPhone for modifications.

Events appear as color-coded cards, showing names, times, and dates. Tapping a card reveals location details and any notes. The update also adds two new watch face complications, making it easy to see your next appointment at a glance.

Google hasn’t introduced new Apple Watch apps in over five years. Google Maps launched in 2015 but was removed in 2017 and returned in 2020. Google Keep and YouTube Music arrived in 2019 and 2020, though Keep was recently removed ahead of the Notes app launch with watchOS 26.

Given the similarities between Google Calendar on Apple Watch and Wear OS, it seems straightforward for Google to bring more services—like Gmail, Home, Photos, and Fit—to Apple Watch in the future.

Author’s Opinion Google’s cautious approach to Apple Watch apps suggests missed opportunities. As wearable use grows, delivering deeper integration and editing capabilities could greatly enhance user experience and competitiveness against Apple’s own apps and other third-party developers.

Featured image credit: cottonbro studio via Pexels

