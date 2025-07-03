DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Google Launches One of Its Most Popular Apps on Apple Watch for the First Time

ByHilary Ong

Jul 3, 2025

Google Launches One of Its Most Popular Apps on Apple Watch for the First Time

Google Calendar is now available on the Apple Watch and can be downloaded today on compatible devices. This marks only the fourth Google service to launch on the platform, despite many of Google’s apps being widely available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Simple, Glanceable Experience

The app arrived quietly via the 25.24.1 update. Like Google’s Wear OS version, it offers a lightweight experience focused on displaying upcoming events. Users cannot create or edit events directly on the watch; instead, tapping an event opens Google Calendar on the iPhone for modifications.

Events appear as color-coded cards, showing names, times, and dates. Tapping a card reveals location details and any notes. The update also adds two new watch face complications, making it easy to see your next appointment at a glance.

Google hasn’t introduced new Apple Watch apps in over five years. Google Maps launched in 2015 but was removed in 2017 and returned in 2020. Google Keep and YouTube Music arrived in 2019 and 2020, though Keep was recently removed ahead of the Notes app launch with watchOS 26.

Given the similarities between Google Calendar on Apple Watch and Wear OS, it seems straightforward for Google to bring more services—like Gmail, Home, Photos, and Fit—to Apple Watch in the future.

Author’s Opinion

Google’s cautious approach to Apple Watch apps suggests missed opportunities. As wearable use grows, delivering deeper integration and editing capabilities could greatly enhance user experience and competitiveness against Apple’s own apps and other third-party developers.

Featured image credit: cottonbro studio via Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Doreen McGunagle Announces Launch of “The Art of Conservation Photography” eBook: A Journey Into the Intersection of Art and Environmental Stewardship
Jul 3, 2025 Ethan Lin
Yes, You Deserve! Named Best Private Tour Company in Portugal of 2025 by Evergreen Awards
Jul 3, 2025 Ethan Lin
Singapore’s Dental Technopreneur Dr. Alex Chua Releases Groundbreaking Book “The Smile Revolution: Building a Confident Smile”
Jul 3, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801