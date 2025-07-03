Human-First Marketer, Johari Saad, Shares His Journey of Building a Meaningful Brand and Transforming Marketing through Authenticity

Johari Saad, a human-first marketer, consultant, and entrepreneur, is sharing his personal journey of building meaningful brands and changing the marketing landscape. With over a decade of experience in marketing, Johari has mastered the art of connecting brands to their audiences on an emotional level, showing that marketing is about being real, not just clever. His journey of resilience, from a humble background with only one O-Level to running successful businesses, has shaped his philosophy on marketing: connect with people as humans, not just consumers.

A Humble Beginning: From Struggling to Succeeding

Johari’s journey into marketing wasn’t driven by ambition but by a sense of necessity. Raised in an environment where academic success was a priority, Johari’s lack of qualifications led to feelings of self-doubt and imposter syndrome. With just one O-Level to his name, he started his career as a customer service officer in Singapore, earning $1,200 a month. Despite the challenges, he harbored a dream — to earn $3,000 a month and build a life that aligned with his values.

“I didn’t have the typical academic background, but I knew I had to create something for myself,” Johari says. “The fastest way to get there wasn’t through a diploma or degree. It was through starting a business, where no one would ask about my grades.”

He tried numerous ventures, including selling iPhone chargers at flea markets, becoming a real estate agent, and even network marketing. Each failed attempt taught him valuable lessons about perseverance, and it was through these trials that Johari discovered his true passion: marketing. He realized that marketing wasn’t about being loud or clever; it was about being human.

The Birth of Art of Marriage and the Human-First Approach to Marketing

In his quest to build something meaningful, Johari launched his first successful business, Art of Marriage, a pre-marriage course designed for Muslim couples preparing for life together. This business marked a pivotal turning point in his life. It wasn’t just about earning a living anymore; it was about creating a product that resonated with people.

“When I started Art of Marriage, it wasn’t about out-marketing competitors. It was about connecting with couples on a deeper level,” Johari explains. “I didn’t know much about marketing at first, but I realized people respond to stories that are real, emotional, and honest.”

This insight led to Johari’s development of what he now calls the human-first approach to marketing. It’s a philosophy that focuses on building a brand that reflects its true values and connects with people through honesty, vulnerability, and relatability.

Turning Vulnerability Into Strength: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

One of the biggest obstacles Johari faced was overcoming imposter syndrome. With limited academic qualifications, he often felt unqualified to speak in rooms filled with highly educated professionals. However, through persistence and real-world experience, Johari eventually realized that his lived experiences and human connections were more important than any academic credential.

“Early in my career, I was constantly second-guessing myself, especially when people asked for my marketing advice,” Johari shares. “I didn’t learn marketing in school — I learned it through trial and error. But it took me a long time to believe that my experience was still valid.”

The turning point came when a school principal complimented Johari after a talk on marketing, telling him he spoke with authority despite his lack of formal qualifications. This moment was a revelation for Johari. “Maybe the way I connect with people has nothing to do with grades — it’s about lived experience and authenticity.”

Human-First Marketing: Building Brands That Feel Real

Johari’s approach to marketing is built on emotional resonance, clarity, and honesty. Instead of focusing on surface-level tactics, he prioritizes creating brands that feel human and connect on an emotional level. His work is about helping businesses stop hiding behind marketing jargon and instead show up as real, relatable brands.

“What sets me apart is that I’m not trying to impress anyone. I’m trying to connect,” he says. “I’ve been in the trenches. I know what it’s like to start from scratch, to question if you’re good enough. I use that experience to help businesses find their voice and build brands that people don’t just notice — they remember.”

At the core of his philosophy is the belief that people are tired of being marketed at. They want to be spoken to in a way that feels authentic. Johari’s unique perspective as someone who learned marketing from the ground up makes him a practitioner who connects with others in a way that’s real, not polished or corporate.

Building a Legacy: Helping Brands Find Their Voice

Today, Johari continues to help businesses grow by building authentic, human-first brands. His journey, which started with Art of Marriage, has evolved into his current role as a freelance marketing consultant. His focus remains on helping brands reflect their true essence and communicate with their audience in a way that feels natural and emotional.

Looking ahead, Johari hopes to continue empowering businesses to adopt the human-first marketing approach. “I want to help businesses build their brands from the heart, not just the mind,” Johari says. “In a world full of noise, real, human brands are the ones that stand out.”

Join the Human-First Movement

Johari’s story is a testament to the power of authenticity in marketing. He believes that when a brand reflects its true values and voice, it can build lasting connections with its audience. For those looking to learn more about Johari’s human-first approach to marketing, or to work with him as a consultant, visit his portfolio and reach out for consultation services.

About Johari Saad:

Johari Saad is a human-first marketer, entrepreneur, and freelance marketing consultant with over a decade of experience. He helps businesses build authentic brands that resonate emotionally with their audiences. Johari is the founder of Art of Marriage, a pre-marriage course, and the creator of the human-first marketing approach. He works with businesses to craft marketing strategies that focus on clarity, honesty, and emotional connection.