DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Alphabet Plans $80 Billion Stock Raise To Fund AI Infrastructure Buildout

ByJolyen

Jun 3, 2026

Alphabet Plans $80 Billion Stock Raise To Fund AI Infrastructure Buildout

Alphabet said it will raise $80 billion by selling stock to fund AI infrastructure and global compute capacity, citing strong enterprise and consumer demand for its AI solutions that exceeds available supply. Part of the plan includes selling $10 billion in stock to Berkshire Hathaway, the global holding company formerly led by Warren Buffett.

Balanced Funding And Capex Plans
The company described the stock plan as a way to fund investments balancedly while retaining a healthy balance sheet, aiming to expand foundational infrastructure for significant growth ahead. At Google I/O last month, CEO Sundar Pichai said Alphabet expects to spend between $180 billion and $190 billion on capital expenditures before the year ends.

Industry-Wide AI Spending Surge
Like other tech giants, Google is planning massive compute investment to support new AI services announced at I/O. Big tech companies are expected to spend as much as $700 billion this year on AI capital expenditures, reflecting the scale of the infrastructure buildout required for AI growth.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Dashlane Hackers Brute-Forced 2FA To Steal At Least A Dozen Encrypted Password Vaults From About 20 Accounts
Jun 3, 2026 Jolyen
Meta Tests “Series” For Reels To Bundle Episodic Content Into A Dedicated Profile Hub On Instagram And Facebook
Jun 3, 2026 Jolyen
X Launches “React With Video” To Let Users Record Video Responses Instead Of Just Reposting
Jun 3, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801