Alphabet Plans $80 Billion Stock Raise To Fund AI Infrastructure Buildout

Alphabet said it will raise $80 billion by selling stock to fund AI infrastructure and global compute capacity, citing strong enterprise and consumer demand for its AI solutions that exceeds available supply. Part of the plan includes selling $10 billion in stock to Berkshire Hathaway, the global holding company formerly led by Warren Buffett.

Balanced Funding And Capex Plans

The company described the stock plan as a way to fund investments balancedly while retaining a healthy balance sheet, aiming to expand foundational infrastructure for significant growth ahead. At Google I/O last month, CEO Sundar Pichai said Alphabet expects to spend between $180 billion and $190 billion on capital expenditures before the year ends.

Industry-Wide AI Spending Surge

Like other tech giants, Google is planning massive compute investment to support new AI services announced at I/O. Big tech companies are expected to spend as much as $700 billion this year on AI capital expenditures, reflecting the scale of the infrastructure buildout required for AI growth.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.