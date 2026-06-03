VOKA Receives Bronze at the Telly Awards 2026

VOKA’s video “Mechanism of Semaglutide: The Science Behind Fat Loss” has been awarded Bronze at the 47th Annual Telly Awards in the “General-Healthcare & Medical” category.

The awards honor excellence in video and television production across multiple platforms and are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. This year’s winners include Paramount TV, Warner Brothers Discovery, FOX Entertainment, Sony Music, TED, ABC News, and many others.

The recognition highlights VOKA’s work in producing scientifically accurate 3D medical animations that help explain complex biological and therapeutic processes.

About VOKA’s Project

The winning animation, “Mechanism of Semaglutide: The Science Behind Fat Loss,” visualizes how semaglutide regulates metabolism and appetite. The video specifically highlights key biological steps, including POMC/CART activation (triggering the sense of satiety), NPY/AgRP reduction (leading to a decrease in cravings), and vagus nerve interaction to slow gastric emptying.

By explaining these complex scientific concepts through an engaging, clear narrative, the video serves as an ideal tool for medical education, pharmaceutical marketing, and scientific communication.

The award-winning animation can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/zUsf09RrkTM?si=IksqZm4FUCVZlszv

About the Award

Established in 1979, the Telly Awards is a global competition created to honor excellence in television and digital video production. Submissions are evaluated by the Telly Awards Judging Council, a panel of over 250 industry professionals from giants like the BBC, Amazon, and Netflix. Entries are assessed based on creativity, storytelling, and the innovative use of technology across various media platforms.

About VOKA

VOKA is one of the leading providers of high-fidelity medical visualization and immersive technologies, delivering a comprehensive suite of 3D medical and scientific animation services for the pharmaceutical, life sciences, and medical education sectors. The company specializes in tailored 3D animations across diverse therapeutic fields — including cardiology, dermatology, oncology, and urology — as well as high-precision depictions of Mechanisms of Action (MoA), Mechanisms of Disease (MoD), medical devices, and surgical procedures.

To bridge the gap between complex science and engaging storytelling, VOKA combines the expertise of an in-house medical team with professional 3D artists and motion designers, ensuring cinematic-quality visuals that maintain the highest scientific accuracy and regulatory compliance. Beyond animation production, VOKA develops interactive 3D anatomy and pathology models and extended reality (XR) experiences to elevate clinical training and medical communication worldwide.