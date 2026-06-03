An AI-driven SEO optimization platform , Seoella , has introduced a new upgrade on its existing platform, adding functionality to enable businesses to implement SEO changes in just hours, as opposed to months of lag times associated with development and agency operations.

According to recent reports, there has been a significant increase in the cost of SEO services, implementation delay periods, and technical backlog, among others.

The Seoella platform combines AI-driven website analysis with automated implementation technology, enabling approved SEO recommendations to be published directly to live websites via a lightweight code snippet integration. The platform supports major website ecosystems, including WordPress, Shopify, Wix, Webflow, and custom-built websites.

As highlighted by industry research cited by Seoella, many companies take six to twelve months for SEO changes to be made due to developer queue backlog and limited resources. The Seoella platform was designed specifically to deal with one of the biggest challenges faced by many marketing departments regarding SEO.

“SEO tools typically identify the problem and leave it at that,” said a spokesperson for Seoella. “Seoella is a solution that closes the gap between recommendations and execution. Businesses will no longer have to wait for long development queues to implement important SEO changes.”

Some of the automated actions include title tags optimization, meta descriptions optimization, schema markup implementation, internal links optimization, and image alt text optimization. Recommended updates appear inside the Seoella dashboard for approval before publication to live websites.

Seoella reported that over 2,800 businesses currently use its platform, ranging from e-commerce sites to local business sites, as well as agencies. The company has also added a performance-based 90-day money-back guarantee based on platform usage and implementation.

According to the company, this move comes at a time when there is increasing demand from businesses looking for ways to automate the process of optimizing their online visibility, away from typical SEO processes dependent on agencies or development capabilities.

Industry reports cited by Seoella show average monthly SEO retainers exceeding $3,000, while internal marketing teams continue managing multi-month implementation backlogs. Seoella was developed with the aim of addressing those issues and scaling operations for businesses that seek rapid execution with minimal friction involved:

The platform was primarily designed for use in the following areas of business:

– Small businesses that lack dedicated developer teams

– Marketing teams experiencing difficulties with SEO implementation due to delays

– Digital agencies responsible for SEO for several websites at once

Seoella stated that the automation framework allows businesses to scale SEO implementation without manually updating website templates or opening multiple CMS environments.

Seoella also emphasized its commitment to AI optimization in light of growing search competition in e-commerce, local search, and content-driven industries.

“With growing competitiveness in search visibility, speed has become a key differentiator,” added Seoella’s spokesperson. “At Seoella, we help businesses get from SEO problem identification to resolution as quickly and effectively as possible.”

For more information about Seoella’s expansion, please visit the platform’s website at https://seoella.com/ or contact the company directly using the details below.

About Seoella

Seoella is a Stockholm-based AI SEO automation company focused on helping businesses automate technical and on-page SEO implementation. The platform combines AI-powered website analysis with automated deployment technology designed to reduce dependency on manual development workflows. Seoella supports businesses across WordPress, Shopify, Wix, Webflow, and custom website environments.