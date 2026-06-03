Integrated Wealth Systems Celebrates 26 Years of The Big Table Membership Program

Integrated Wealth Systems (IWS), an organization specializing in financial education, business mentorship, and legacy planning resources, is celebrating the 26th anniversary of its flagship lifelong membership community, The Big Table . Founded by financial expert Loral Langemeier, the organization combines expert mentorship, community learning, and wealth strategy implementation through programs designed to support long-term financial growth and legacy creation for entrepreneurs and families.

Loral Langemeier (Source: Loral Langemeier)

The Big Table stands as Langemeier’s long-running flagship program, operating under a mission to help members pursue significant financial growth through sophisticated business and wealth strategies by utilizing an expert financial team. Inside this community, members engage in personalized and collaborative learning conversations centered on deal structuring, tax positioning, alternative investing education, entity formation, private equity evaluation, and business expansion. Participants also gain exposure to a diverse array of professionals across legal, tax, investment, and operational disciplines, reinforcing the organization’s emphasis on strategic integration over siloed financial decision-making.

Langemeier built IWS and its flagship community around a core philosophy that entrepreneurs do not need more theory; they need execution. Over more than two decades, the company has evolved beyond traditional financial education into a hands-on ecosystem where business owners actively work through real-world scenarios involving corporate structuring, lead generation systems, due diligence, business acquisitions, cash-flow strategy, tax minimization, and diversified investing due diligence. “We roll up our sleeves and get into the actual mechanics,” Langemeier says. “People want the real how-to. They want to know how to structure deals, reduce taxes, scale businesses, and build wealth that lasts.”

This practical philosophy shapes the organization’s learning structure. IWS operates through mentorship and mastermind communities where entrepreneurs collaborate through high-impact learning conversations. During these collaborative sessions, members bring live business situations to the table, ranging from corporate acquisitions and tax challenges to operational scaling and investment opportunities. This interactive framework allows participants to learn from multiple perspectives and tactical approaches in real-time, exploring how multiple income streams, partnerships, and asset classes can work together as part of a broader wealth expansion strategy.

A major focus within IWS is the explicit connection between diversified investing education and sophisticated tax planning. Through education surrounding alternative assets, including energy, aviation, real estate, and private equity, the organization demonstrates how entrepreneurs may be able to shift the tax trajectory of their portfolios. Langemeier discusses how certain structures can potentially improve tax efficiency depending on individual circumstances, allowing participants to explore potential strategies for long-term revenue development.

The organization also incorporates high-level discussions around mergers and acquisitions (M&A), franchise acquisition strategies, R&D tax credits, and private equity evaluation. According to Langemeier, these are the exact conversations serious entrepreneurs should be having as they scale companies and evaluate long-term opportunities. “We’re interested in business owners who want to expand strategically,” she states. “This is about understanding how businesses are bought, sold, structured, financed, and protected within the current economic landscape.”

Integral to the company’s philosophy is an operational model that shifts individuals away from earning personally and toward operating through properly structured corporate entities held in trust for protection and legacy purposes. In this framework, the corporate entity becomes the primary operating vehicle through which income, investments, and business activities flow. Shifting to this model potentially creates distinct opportunities for legitimate business deductions, robust liability protection, and long-term continuity. Langemeier views this approach as part of a broader adoption of integrated wealth principles designed to align legal structures, tax strategy, investing, and business operations into a coordinated system rather than viewing financial planning as isolated categories.

This same long-term perspective naturally extends into the organization’s work regarding family legacy and generational wealth. Through its generational wealth perspective, IWS facilitates essential conversations around estate planning, wealth stewardship, asset transition, and entrepreneurial education for families seeking to build continuity beyond a single generation. Langemeier’s book, Make Your Kids Millionaires , further explores how entrepreneurial thinking and financial responsibility can influence future generations through a step-by-step model.

Make Your Kids Millionaires (Source: Integrated Wealth Systems)

Langemeier emphasizes that The Big Table membership is intentionally unique, direct, tactical, and application-driven. She observes that many financial educators spend too much time discussing abstract ideas without teaching execution. In contrast, IWS focuses heavily on the operational details and application behind building companies for acquisition, preparing businesses for strategic mergers or exits, creating residual income models, and developing structures designed to outlive their founders.

Backed by elite financial teams, IWS strives to create individualized outcomes based on members’ unique goals, values, and risk tolerance. “We’re focused on helping participants explore strategies that may influence their long-term financial direction,” Langemeier states. “That means building businesses and structures that help entrepreneurs create their businesses in ways that may support financial resilience and legacy planning for generations.”