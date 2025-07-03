Yes, You Deserve! Named Best Private Tour Company in Portugal of 2025 by Evergreen Awards

A New Milestone in Personalized Travel

Yes, You Deserve! has added another prestigious recognition to its collection, as it was named the Best Private Tour Company in Portugal of 2025 by Evergreen Awards. This accolade acknowledges the company’s tireless dedication to providing intimate, high-quality travel experiences and further solidifies its reputation as one of the top boutique tour companies in the region. The recognition underscores the brand’s focus on offering authentic, personalized experiences to travelers exploring Sintra’s rich cultural and historical landscape.



Daniel Ponce, Founder and Lead Guide of Yes, You Deserve!, expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, “Receiving this recognition is a true honor for our team. It affirms our commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences that go beyond typical sightseeing. Every tour we offer is designed to be deeply personal, enriching, and a genuine reflection of the beauty of Sintra and Portugal.”

The Best Private Tour Company of 2025 award acknowledges Yes, You Deserve!’s continuous growth, the evolution of its offerings, and its emphasis on cultural immersion. Guests who take part in Yes, You Deserve!’s tuk-tuk tours not only see the famous sights of Sintra, but also gain access to hidden gems, local eateries, and family-run vineyards, with each experience tailored to individual preferences.

A Tailored Approach to Touring Sintra

Yes, You Deserve! is renowned for its deeply personalized approach to touring, offering private tuk-tuk experiences that blend sightseeing with storytelling. Unlike other companies in the region, Yes, You Deserve! goes beyond simply driving past landmarks. The company provides guided access inside Sintra’s iconic monuments, offering guests a more intimate and knowledgeable perspective on these historical treasures.

Whether it’s a visit to the ornate Pena Palace or a quiet walk through lush gardens, guests are treated to detailed, engaging narratives that bring the history of Sintra to life. The company’s approach emphasizes a human-centered experience, where guests feel like they are being shown the region by a knowledgeable local friend rather than just a guide.

Ponce further elaborated, “The essence of our tours lies in the connection we foster with our guests. It’s about sharing stories, not just facts, and creating memories that last long after the tuk-tuk ride ends.”

Expertise Behind the Experience

Founded by Daniel Ponce, a seasoned tour guide with over 15 years of experience, Yes, You Deserve! blends deep local knowledge with a genuine passion for storytelling. Daniel’s unique approach to guiding has been a significant factor in building the company’s exceptional reputation for offering premium, private tours that emphasize comfort, culture, and connection.

“We’re not just taking people to sights, we’re taking them on a journey through time, culture, and personal connection,” Ponce said. The company’s intimate approach has garnered praise from over 200 five-star reviews across platforms such as TripAdvisor and Google, underscoring the high level of service and knowledge that travelers value.

Cultural Immersion and Local Expertise

At the core of Yes, You Deserve!’s offerings is its focus on cultural immersion. The company goes beyond typical tourist destinations, offering travelers a truly local experience. The tours extend to lesser-known spots that offer a glimpse into Sintra’s authentic lifestyle, such as local cafes, scenic viewpoints, and vineyards where guests can enjoy tastings of Portugal’s finest wines.

Unlike other tour services, Yes, You Deserve! takes the time to ensure each guest feels personally welcomed and fully immersed in the destination. This level of dedication is reflected in the company’s recognition as Portugal’s Most Unique Tuk-Tuk Tour Company by LUXlife magazine in 2024.

Building on Success and Expanding Horizons

With the accolade of Best Private Tour Company in Portugal of 2025 firmly in hand, Yes, You Deserve! continues to expand its footprint. While Sintra remains the heart of the company’s operations, future plans include extending their unique travel experiences to other parts of Portugal, such as Lisbon and the Algarve region. Despite these exciting expansion plans, the company remains committed to maintaining the high standards of personalized service that have earned it this prestigious award.

“We’re thrilled about the future and the opportunities to share our passion for Portuguese culture with even more travelers. But no matter how much we grow, we will always keep the personal touch at the core of our service,” said Ponce.

About Yes, You Deserve!

Yes, You Deserve! is a premium private tour company based in Sintra, Portugal. Specializing in personalized tuk-tuk tours, the company offers an immersive and tailored way to explore Sintra’s beauty, history, and culture. Founded by Daniel Ponce, a passionate tour guide with over 15 years of experience, Yes, You Deserve! has earned global recognition for its commitment to providing unique, human-centered travel experiences. With a team of professional, multilingual guides, the company offers a deeper connection to Portugal, making every tour an unforgettable experience.

