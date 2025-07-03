Asel Sydykova Named Best Human Potential Development Expert in Central Asia of 2025

A Journey of Transformation and Global Impact

Asel Sydykova’s career has been defined by resilience, vision, and an unwavering belief in the potential of individuals to overcome adversity and achieve greatness. Born into humble beginnings in Kyrgyzstan, Asel’s parents worked as factory laborers. Her journey from being an immigrant dishwasher in London to an internationally recognized business leader is a true reflection of her grit, ambition, and tireless pursuit of success.

“Growing up, I could never have imagined that I would be here today—helping others reach their potential and making a lasting impact on thousands of lives. I always believed that through hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to growth, anyone can change their story,” says Asel Sydykova.

As the founder and CEO of the Global Business Forum (GBF), Asel has been instrumental in bringing together world-class speakers, innovators, and thought leaders to empower individuals across Central Asia. Under her leadership, GBF has become a pivotal platform for personal and professional growth, with programs like Mission to Million touching the lives of people across Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and beyond.

Global Business Forum: Empowering Thousands Through Knowledge and Transformation

The Global Business Forum has become a beacon for individuals seeking personal and business growth. The forum has hosted some of the most esteemed global figures in business and leadership, including Jean Claude Van Damme, Robert Kiyosaki, Moira Forbes, and others. These luminaries have shared invaluable insights that have helped participants overcome challenges, take bold steps toward their goals, and transform their businesses.

“Through the Mission to Million program, we don’t just teach business skills; we help people shift their mindset and make long-lasting changes to both their professional and personal lives. This is a journey of sustainable transformation,” Asel explains.

A Groundbreaking Speaker, Author, and Thought Leader

Asel Sydykova’s impact extends far beyond her role as a CEO. She is also the author of the bestselling book, Do Your Part, which addresses personal accountability, mindset development, and lifelong learning—principles that resonate with her audience across the globe. Her ability to merge practical strategies with powerful personal stories has made her a sought-after speaker at global platforms such as TED Talks, where she has inspired thousands.

Her teachings have reached over 28 countries, and with more than 1.2 million followers, Asel has cemented her status as one of Central Asia’s most influential figures in human potential development.

The Latest Milestone: A Prestigious Award for Human Potential Development

In recognition of her exceptional contributions to the field of personal and business development, Asel Sydykova has been named Best Human Potential Development Expert in Central Asia of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This honor reflects her tireless dedication to empowering individuals, fostering positive change, and creating lasting impacts through GBF’s innovative programs.

“Asel’s work has helped individuals achieve more than they ever thought possible,” says one of the many participants of her Mission to Million program. “Through her mentorship, I was able to find direction and purpose in my life—something I had struggled with for years.”

Asel’s unique approach, combining science-backed strategies with personal development, has earned her this well-deserved recognition. She is currently studying Neuroscience and Neurobiology at Harvard University to further enhance her expertise and continue enriching her programs.

The Impact of Mission to Million: Real Stories of Transformation

One of the core components of GBF’s impact is the Mission to Million program, which has received glowing praise from participants worldwide. Many attendees have shared life-changing stories of how the program provided them with the clarity and tools needed to redefine their goals.

“I was stuck in my career and personal life before joining Asel’s program,” says a participant. “Now, I not only know what I want but have a clear action plan to achieve it. I am more confident and purposeful in everything I do.”

These stories are a testament to the power of Asel’s approach to human potential development, offering not only motivation but actionable strategies that participants can implement in their daily lives.

A Vision for the Future: STRIVON and Ongoing Innovation

In addition to her groundbreaking work at GBF, Asel has recently introduced STRIVON, a financial board game designed to teach both children and adults essential skills like money management, collaboration, and creative problem-solving. This innovative tool aims to foster financial literacy and personal growth in a fun, engaging way, positioning Asel as a leader in education and lifelong learning.

Her commitment to continuous personal and professional development is further evident in her academic pursuits at Harvard University. By integrating the latest research on the brain and human behavior, Asel ensures that her programs remain at the forefront of transformative leadership and business development.

About Asel Sydykova and Global Business Forum

Asel Sydykova is the founder and CEO of the Global Business Forum, a platform that provides world-class education, seminars, and business development programs in Central Asia. With over a decade of experience in the field, Asel’s work has positively impacted thousands of individuals in Central Asia and beyond, helping them unlock their full potential.

Through her leadership and expertise, Asel has become a global authority on human potential development, recognized for her ability to inspire lasting change in both individuals and organizations.

