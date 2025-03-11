DMR News

SPV.co Launches to Automate Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Formation for Private Equity, Real Estate, and Venture Capital

Mar 11, 2025

SPV.co, a cutting-edge software platform designed to streamline the formation and compliance of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), officially launches today. The platform revolutionizes the way private equity, venture capital, and real estate firms structure investments by automating entity creation, KYC/AML compliance, accredited investor verification, and Blue Sky filings.

“SPV formation has traditionally been a complex, time-consuming process requiring extensive legal oversight and manual compliance work,” said Jason Powell, CEO of SPV.co and a seasoned securities attorney. “Our platform simplifies every step, from entity creation to investor verification and regulatory filings, allowing fund managers to launch investment vehicles faster, more securely, and with full compliance.”

End-to-End SPV Automation

SPV.co’s SPV software eliminates the need for multiple service providers by integrating every aspect of the SPV lifecycle into a single platform. Key features include:

  • Automated Entity Formation: SPV.co creates investment vehicles in minutes, reducing setup time and administrative burden.
  • Built-in KYC & AML Compliance: The platform conducts real-time identity verification and anti-money laundering (AML) screening for all investors.
  • Accredited Investor Checks: SPV.co ensures SEC compliance by verifying investor accreditation status seamlessly.
  • Automated Blue Sky Filings: The platform handles state securities compliance, streamlining regulatory reporting.

“As a technology-first solution, SPV.co eliminates inefficiencies in fund structuring and investor onboarding,” said Corey Engel, CTO of SPV.co. “By leveraging automation and secure cloud-based processing, we empower fund managers to focus on investment strategy rather than administrative tasks.”

Designed for Today’s Alternative Investment Market

The demand for efficient and compliant fund structures has never been higher. SPVs are a critical tool for private market investments, yet their formation and management have historically been slow, costly, and cumbersome.

“Our goal is to make SPV formation as seamless as possible so that fund managers can scale their investment strategies without friction,” said Ryan Schwab, CRO of SPV.co. “With SPV.co, we’re eliminating the traditional barriers to entry, enabling firms of all sizes to launch and manage investment vehicles effortlessly.”

About SPV.co

SPV.co is a technology-driven platform that automates the creation and compliance of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for private equity, real estate, and venture capital investments. Designed to streamline fund structuring, investor verification, and regulatory filings, SPV.co enables fund managers to launch investment vehicles quickly and efficiently while ensuring full compliance with securities laws.

