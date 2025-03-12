DMR News

Times Square Nasdaq Tower Spotlights Zycus’s Merlin Agentic Platform

ByEthan Lin

Mar 12, 2025

Zycus, a global leader in AI-powered procurement solutions, has marked a historic moment in procurement technology with the grand unveiling of its Merlin Agentic Platform (MAP).

To commemorate this technological milestone, the company’s latest innovation was prominently displayed on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square highlighting Zycus’s bold vision for the future—ushering in the Agentic AI era, where AI agents autonomously drive procurement operations, delivering unparalleled efficiency, savings, and strategic value.

Speaking about the significance of this launch, Aatish Dedhia, Founder & CEO of Zycus, stated, “Traditional AI automates predefined tasks, but Agentic AI takes a quantum leap—it enables true autonomy in procurement. With AI agents handling execution, procurement leaders can focus on innovation, resilience, and delivering deep value.”

Later that evening, Zycus hosted an exclusive event at The Skylark, Times Square, bringing together customers and senior procurement leaders to celebrate the launch and explore the potential of Agentic AI in driving procurement innovation and efficiency.

Customer Reactions: A Landmark Moment for Procurement AI

Zycus’s showcase on the Nasdaq Tower garnered enthusiastic praise from customers and industry leaders, highlighting its impact as a defining moment for the future of procurement AI:

“It is very impressive, seeing Zycus on the Nasdaq Tower. A defining moment for AI in procurement.”

“Excellent work! Zycus is truly pushing the boundaries of AI in procurement.”

The event signified more than just a brand refresh—it was a bold statement on the future of procurement, as enterprises move beyond automation to Agents-driven execution.

Unlocking Deep Value with Agentic AI

At the heart of this innovation is the Merlin Agentic Platform (MAP)—an AI-powered ecosystem of autonomous agents designed to optimize sourcing, streamline procurement intake, negotiate contracts, and enhance supplier collaboration. Unlike traditional automation, Agentic AI enables procurement teams to move from process management to outcome orchestration.

Revolutionizing Procurement with AI Agents: Procurement Intake and Negotiation

By using autonomous AI Agents, the solution can reduce procurement cycle times by up to 40%, increase savings by 15-20%, and enhance supplier collaboration with 50% faster issue resolution.

Zycus’ AI-powered Merlin Intake also simplifies procurement requests, reducing intake handling time by 60% and increasing compliance by 35%. This ensures that business users receive what they need without navigating complex procurement policies.

While, Merlin Autonomous Negotiation Agent (ANA) is reshaping tail spend management, independently negotiating contracts, and obtaining additional savings on low-value purchases.

With these AI-driven capabilities, Zycus is pioneering the future of procurement, where humans and AI agents work in harmony to maximize efficiency, agility, and compliance.

Leading Procurement

For over two decades, AI in procurement has been a promise. Today, Zycus is delivering on that promise—turning AI into a tangible force for procurement transformation. Unlike bolt-on solutions, MAP is built natively within the Source-to-Pay (S2P) ecosystem, ensuring seamless integration and real-world impact at scale.

With Nasdaq as the backdrop for this groundbreaking announcement, Zycus is sending a clear message:
The future of procurement is not just digital—it’s autonomous.

Discover how Merlin Agentic Platform can unlock deep value for your organization:  www.zycus.com

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

