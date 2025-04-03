Elon Musk’s Million-Dollar Giveaway Fuels Controversy in Wisconsin Supreme Court Election

Elon Musk has upended conventional wisdom in Wisconsin and six other battleground states with a surprise, unorthodox campaign move. Musk is currently pouring big-time cash into the campaign of Judge Brad Schimel in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. He’s putting up a cash daily prize of up to $1 million for voters who commit to signing a First and Second amendment rights petition. This development injects a new twist into what had already become the most expensive judicial election in U.S. history by any measure. All spending combined has hit a jaw-dropping $81 million.

Brad Schimel’s Campaign and Musk’s Support

Brad Schimel is facing Judge Susan Crawford in the Republican primary to replace him. He has received praise and endorsements from prominent supporters such as Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump. As of last month, Musk had pumped $14 million into Schimel’s campaign. He views this election as an opportunity to prevent redistricting that would create a Democratic advantage in Congress.

The giveaway has not gone without challenges. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit. He seeks to block Musk’s cash prize contest, which he characterizes as an illegal effort to buy votes. Musk’s legal team has countered these claims by asserting that the move is “restraining Mr Musk’s political speech and curtailing his First Amendment rights.”

In separate but similar actions, a Pennsylvania judge ruled in favor of Musk. He subsequently declared the statewide giveaway to be legal, finding no evidence that it constituted an illegal lottery. During a rally Musk presented two $1 million checks to the petition-signing voters. He made his agenda unmistakably known to all who were present at the swearing in.

“We just want judges to be judges.” – Elon Musk

Even with the support of the rally and Musk’s celebrity status, Judge Schimel made clear that what he thought about the event was loud and clear.

“I have no idea what he’s doing. I have no idea what this rally is.” – Judge Brad Schimel

Musk’s lawyers further explained that the initiative was “intended to generate a grassroots movement in opposition to activist judges, not to expressly advocate for or against any candidate.” As the election looms closer, it has garnered attention as a potential referendum on Trump’s second term, drawing national interest.

Author’s Opinion Musk’s campaign tactic, while legal, raises significant ethical concerns regarding the influence of money in politics. The use of cash prizes to encourage voters to take action is a clear attempt to sway the election, blurring the lines between free speech and attempts to buy influence. The long-term impact of such actions could have broader implications on the integrity of elections in the U.S.

Featured image credit: Rappler

