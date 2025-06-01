Cyber Eagle Unveils Agentic AI Cyber Defense to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Cyber Eagle, a sovereign-grade cybersecurity company, has announced the launch of its agentic polymorphic AI defense platform aimed at strengthening protection for vital national infrastructure. The company’s innovative system autonomously adapts to evolving cyber threats in real time, providing dynamic defense for sectors such as energy, water, transportation, and healthcare.

Michael Thiessmeier, Co-founder and President of Cyber Eagle, commented on the announcement, stating, “The accelerating pace of cyber threats demands defense mechanisms that evolve as quickly as attackers do. Our AI-driven platform continuously morphs its defenses, ensuring resilience and operational continuity for critical infrastructure under threat.”

Cyber Eagle’s agentic polymorphic defense technology represents a new standard in cybersecurity. Unlike traditional static protections, this system leverages artificial intelligence capable of independent decision-making to reshape its security posture autonomously. This approach increases complexity for adversaries attempting to exploit vulnerabilities, effectively reducing attack success rates.

Thiessmeier emphasized the platform’s capabilities, saying, “By enabling our systems to detect, analyze, and respond to threats without delay, we enhance protection while reducing dependence on human intervention. This autonomy is essential for defending large-scale, complex infrastructures.”

In addition to its technology advancements, Cyber Eagle maintains a strategic alliance with the NAIC ISAO, a neutral public-private partnership that conducts cyber diplomacy, cyber capacity building and facilitates cyber threat intelligence and AI risk-sharing among governments, industry, and academia. This collaboration strengthens Cyber Eagle’s role in shaping cybersecurity policy and intelligence exchange globally.

Thiessmeier noted, “Our relationship with NAIC ISAO positions Cyber Eagle not only as a cybersecurity technology provider but also as a key contributor to policy development and intelligence sharing, enhancing collective cyber resilience across multiple regions.”

The company is actively expanding its global presence, focusing on markets in the United States, Europe, and the Gulf Cooperation Council. These efforts include establishing long-term partnerships with national governments, defense agencies, and financial institutions to secure critical infrastructure on a sovereign level.

“Our expansion strategy reflects the growing international demand for advanced infrastructure protection,” Thiessmeier explained. “We aim to deliver integrated cybersecurity solutions that address the complex challenges facing critical systems worldwide.”

Cyber Eagle also plays a prominent role in advancing AI governance and cybersecurity standards. Through its involvement with NAIC ISAO, the company advocates for robust global frameworks to manage AI risks and promote secure technology adoption.

Thiessmeier added, “Cybersecurity and AI governance must go hand in hand. Our goal is to help shape policies that ensure the safe and responsible use of AI in critical infrastructure defense.”

