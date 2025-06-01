Musk Expresses Disappointment Over Trump’s Tax and Spending Bill

Elon Musk has expressed disappointment with a major policy championed by President Donald Trump, signaling a break from the support he offered during Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign.

Last week, the US House narrowly approved what Trump calls his “big, beautiful” bill, featuring multi-trillion-dollar tax cuts alongside increased defense spending. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Musk told CBS News he was “disappointed” by the legislation, arguing it “increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it.” He added that the bill “undermines the work” done by his advisory team at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he pushed for government spending cuts.

Estimates suggest the bill could add around $600 billion to the federal deficit next year.

Political Divisions and Trump’s Response

Musk’s critique reflects tensions within the Republican Party, where the tax-and-spend approach faced opposition. Trump, while acknowledging some dissatisfaction with parts of the bill, called it “big” and “beautiful” because of its benefits, particularly the tax cuts.

When questioned about Musk’s remarks, Trump did not offer a direct response.

The legislation extends tax cuts from Trump’s first term, boosts defense budgets, funds immigration enforcement, and proposes raising the federal debt ceiling to $4 trillion.

Though Musk helped Trump’s campaign with over $250 million in donations, he recently announced plans to step back from political involvement and reduce his political spending, choosing to focus on Tesla instead. Musk defended his previous cost-cutting actions as essential to eliminating waste and fraud in federal spending.

Tesla has faced protests, boycotts, and declining sales tied to Musk’s political work, including controversial federal workforce cuts.

Author’s Opinion The disconnect between rhetoric and reality in Washington’s budgeting process is clear. Musk’s criticism of the bill underlines the need for genuine fiscal discipline. Expanding deficits while promising tax cuts is unsustainable and risks burdening future generations. Effective leadership requires balancing ambition with responsibility, especially when it comes to the nation’s finances.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.