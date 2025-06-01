GJK Facility Services Celebrates 40 Years with Community-Focused ‘40 Acts of Service’ Campaign

GJK Facility Services Commemorates Four Decades of Purpose and Growth

In 2025, GJK Facility Services marks its 40th anniversary, reflecting four decades of steady growth, operational excellence, and a sustained commitment to community values. From a modest cleaning operation based in Melbourne, GJK Facility Services has grown to become a leading integrated facility services company employing more than 4,000 people across Australia and New Zealand.

This milestone highlights GJK Facility Services’ foundational principles of inclusion, dignity, opportunity, and social responsibility that have shaped its operations since inception.

Launching ‘40 Acts of Service’ to Give Back

To honour this anniversary, GJK Facility Services has launched the ‘40 Acts of Service’ campaign, a year-long initiative dedicated to performing 40 distinct community service acts. The program is designed to create lasting positive impacts aligned with the company’s values.

The campaign supports community programs including housing and food relief and involves volunteering with grassroots organisations. It advances sustainability through environmental clean-ups, waste reduction efforts, and partnerships with environmentally conscious organisations. The initiative also enhances wellbeing by investing in mental health resources and wellness programs for staff and clients. Additionally, it promotes kindness by providing support for vulnerable groups such as women escaping violence, disadvantaged youth, and families in need.

George Stamas AM, Founder and Executive Chair, stated, “This anniversary is about giving back—not just reflecting on where we’ve been, but actively shaping where we’re going.”

George Stamas AM: Founder and Advocate for Social Inclusion

George Stamas AM’s leadership has been central to GJK Facility Services’ success and social mission. Starting his career within the company as cleaner, bookkeeper, and salesperson, he built GJK Facility Services from the ground up into a platform for both industry leadership and community impact.

Pioneering Social Employment Programs

Under George’s guidance, GJK Facility Services partnered with the Victorian Government and Brotherhood of St. Laurence to create the Housing Commission Employment Pilot Program. This initiative provides structured pathways into employment for public housing residents and earned international recognition with the H. Bruce Russell Global Innovators Award at Harvard University.

Philanthropic Efforts Aligned with Purpose

George Stamas AM’s philanthropic initiatives have supported a range of causes. These include scholarships for women escaping domestic violence through the Women’s Housing Company NSW, support for nurses, students, and Indigenous Australians in cleaning and culinary roles, and funding for medical technology such as AI-powered diabetic retinopathy detection. Donations have also been made to improve breast cancer surgery outcomes and to assist at-risk women and children via The Lighthouse Foundation. Emergency relief provisions have included housing, therapy, and training for women and single mothers in crisis.

His guiding principle remains: “If we can help a woman and her child build a better future, there is no greater gift.”

Engagement with Charitable Organisations

George has supported over 30 charities including The Hunger Project Australia, Open Family Australia, The Kids’ Cancer Project, Bridge of Hope Foundation, Breast Cancer Network Australia, Epworth Medical Foundation, Dress for Success, and White Ribbon. His contributions often provide direct and practical support tailored to immediate needs.

Leadership Across Industry and Community

George’s leadership extends across multiple sectors, holding roles such as Vice Chair of the Epworth Medical Foundation, Chair of the Vulnerable Members Advisory Council at AustralianSuper, Alternate Director at AustralianSuper, and Founding Director of Killara Services, Australia’s largest Aboriginal-owned cleaning company. He also mentors Killara’s co-founder Jasmine Groves, is a Life Member and former Director of the Facility Management Association of Australia (FMA), and a former National President of the Building Services Contractors Association of Australia (BSCAA). Additionally, he is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Management and a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

National Recognition

In 2022, George was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in recognition of his service to industry and community, underscoring a career dedicated to both business success and social betterment.

A Forward-Looking Legacy

As GJK Facility Services enters its fifth decade, the company continues to redefine success by balancing commercial growth with community impact. The ‘40 Acts of Service’ campaign marks a renewed commitment to purposeful action, compassion, and service to the communities that have supported the company’s journey.

About GJK Facility Services

Founded in 1985, GJK Facility Services is a leading integrated facility management company operating across Australia and New Zealand. The company employs over 4,000 people and provides cleaning, maintenance, and sustainability services with a strong commitment to inclusive employment and community partnership.

Media Contact

GJK Facility Services Media

Email: info@gjkfacilityservices.com.au

Website: https://gjkfacilityservices.com.au