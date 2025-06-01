New Anthology Delivers Real-World Wisdom on Leadership, Emotional Health, and Personal Growth

Summit Press Publishers announced the upcoming release of The Wisdom Collection: Stories That Transform How We Live, Connect, and Lead, a new anthology featuring 20 authors whose lived experiences offer grounded insights on navigating personal and professional challenges. The book will be released on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, with a special $1.99 Kindle launch price. A waitlist for The Wisdom Collection is open at https://summitpresspublishers.com/wisdom-waitlist, allowing readers to receive release-day updates and bonus content.

At a time when burnout, leadership distrust, and emotional fatigue are on the rise, The Wisdom Collection delivers honest, experience-based reflections on how individuals build resilience, embrace imperfection, and lead with purpose. According to the publisher, the collection was curated to address widespread calls for substance and sincerity in a culture often dominated by quick tips and social media noise.

“The mental health and leadership challenges we’re facing can’t be addressed through trends or hacks,” said Ann Sheybani, director of Summit Press Publishers. “Readers are looking for trusted voices who’ve lived through something—and are willing to share the truth of that journey.”

The anthology includes contributions from New York Times bestselling author James F. Twyman (The Moses Code), award-winning investigative journalist and filmmaker Jennifer Jordan (Savage Summit), and Hay House author and documentary director Julie Ann Cairns (The Abundance Code). Together with 17 other thought leaders, including entrepreneurs, coaches, educators, and healers, they offer a diverse range of perspectives.

Melissa Kascak , Work-Life Balance Coach for busy moms

, Work-Life Balance Coach for busy moms Kristen Arnold , founder of Business Builders United

, founder of Business Builders United Carla Panciera , author of Barnflower

, author of Barnflower Dr. Haley Arias Thompson , author of When I Can’t See You

, author of When I Can’t See You Jill James , business strategist and founder of The Jill James

, business strategist and founder of The Jill James Emily Scott , financial guide and philanthropist

, financial guide and philanthropist Vickie Molenda , Founder & Chief IP Strategist · Immescherable Consulting

, Founder & Chief IP Strategist · Immescherable Consulting Susan Axelrod , creator of the What Will Your Legacy Be? platform

, creator of the What Will Your Legacy Be? platform Dr. Jeannette Denker , Best Celebrity Psychologist of 2024

, Best Celebrity Psychologist of 2024 Jennifer Lytle , licensed therapist and founder of Joyful Journeys Counseling

, licensed therapist and founder of Joyful Journeys Counseling Regina Graziani , attorney and legal thought leader

, attorney and legal thought leader Lucinda Halpern , author of Get Signed and founder of Lucinda Literary

, author of Get Signed and founder of Lucinda Literary Carl Ficks , business coach and endurance athlete

, business coach and endurance athlete Iman Sheybani , Ayurvedic practitioner and founder of Iman Ayurveda

, Ayurvedic practitioner and founder of Iman Ayurveda Maria Hampton , spa executive and writer

, spa executive and writer Ann Sheybani, best-selling author and publisher

Each contributor brings a unique perspective to topics such as values-based leadership, forgiveness, career transitions, body wisdom, perfectionism, and redefining success. The chapters are written in a first-person, storytelling style, emphasizing real lessons learned through adversity, reinvention, and intentional living.

While the subjects are varied, the goal is consistent: to equip readers with insights that help them make better decisions, form deeper connections, and pursue lives of greater purpose.

Data supporting the book’s themes reflects urgent societal trends. A 2024 Mental Health First Aid England survey reported that nearly 80% of employees experience moderate to high levels of workplace stress. A TIME article from 2023 connected rising levels of perfectionism to increased anxiety and depression, while a Gallup study revealed that only 23% of employees strongly trust their organization’s leadership. These are the issues The Wisdom Collection directly addresses.

Several chapters offer practical advice that readers can apply in their own lives. “Let It Be Bad” encourages readers to drop the illusion of perfect performance. “Live to Forgive” explores forgiveness not as a moral directive but as a mental health strategy. Other essays take on financial anxiety, leadership courage, and the ability to step into risk with integrity rather than fear.

“These are not abstract theories or personal development jargon,” said Sheybani. “They’re real-life reflections on what happens when you make difficult choices, fail forward, or start over. And they come from people who’ve lived it.”

In addition to the launch-day book promotion, Summit Press offers a free guide titled Author Your Wisdom: From Life Lessons to Legacy at https://summitpresspublishers.com/author-your-wisdom. The downloadable resource helps aspiring authors determine whether their life experiences could form the basis of a meaningful nonfiction book. It includes targeted questions, strategic exercises, and guidance on becoming a thought leader through authorship.

Summit Press, based in Intervale, New Hampshire, specializes in turning the lived experiences of coaches, consultants, and entrepreneurs into well-crafted, purpose-driven nonfiction books. Its mission is to publish works that create a lasting impact and establish authors as credible authorities in their space.

“The voices in this book represent the spectrum of what it means to lead with integrity—at work, home, and within yourself,” said Sheybani. “This is the kind of reading people return to, because it meets them where they are and moves with them through change.”

The book’s structure allows readers to explore chapters independently or in sequence, with each offering standalone value. The format is designed for accessibility without sacrificing depth, making it suitable for busy professionals and readers seeking personal insight. The Wisdom Collection is not just a collection of stories, but a practical guide to navigating the challenges of modern life.

More than just a collection of stories, The Wisdom Collection reflects the challenges people face today and the resilience required to move through them with clarity and heart.

