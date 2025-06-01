Sober.Buzz Launches $BUZZ Token to Unite Global Recovery Community

Sober.Buzz Launch Date Announcement of the $BUZZ Token Nearing in Conjunction With Another Significant Announcement

AUSTIN, Texas — Sober.Buzz will be announcing the official launch date for the sale of its $BUZZ token, a cryptocurrency designed to foster a supportive global community for individuals in recovery from addiction on June 15, 2025. The token’s official release date announcement marks a significant step in creating a platform that connects recovering addicts and their supporters, offering new ways to engage, encourage, and empower. Along with the announcement of the $BUZZ token sales date Sober.Buzz will have another significant announcement so stay tuned.

The $BUZZ token represents more than a digital asset. It serves as a tool to break down stigma, create meaningful connections, and provide tangible support to those affected by addiction worldwide. By using blockchain technology, Sober.Buzz aims to establish a transparent and accessible platform centered on recovery and mental wellness.

CEO Josh Case Shares Vision Behind $BUZZ Token

Josh Case, CEO of Sober.Buzz and a recovering alcoholic and addict, highlighted the motivation behind the project. “My own journey through addiction and recovery inspired me to create a platform that genuinely supports people struggling with similar challenges,” Case said. “The $BUZZ token is a way to spread positivity, build community, and remind everyone that sobriety is a lifelong journey worth supporting.”

Case emphasized that Sober.Buzz is committed to inclusivity and collaboration within the recovery space. “We are not competitors but allies working toward a common goal—to help as many people as possible overcome addiction and build fulfilling lives. There will never be too many resources available to those struggling with addiction or those in recovery wanting a sense of community and purpose.”

$BUZZ Token Offers Multiple Utilities to Strengthen Community

The $BUZZ token is designed with practical uses to encourage community involvement. Token holders can gift $BUZZ as a symbol of encouragement and support, purchase branded merchandise promoting sobriety awareness, and obtain customized email handles to maintain community connections. Additionally, holders have voting rights to allocate funding to recovery-related charities and access exclusive recovery content such as podcasts, newsletters, and events. The community can also suggest new token applications to broaden its impact.

These utilities aim to create a dynamic ecosystem that supports recovery efforts while leveraging blockchain’s transparency and security.

Recognition from Washington Psychiatric Society

Sober.Buzz has been featured on the website of the Washington Psychiatric Society, a division of the American Psychiatric Association. This recognition underscores the project’s alignment with mental health advocacy and its innovative approach to addiction recovery.

Founder Josh Case Brings Extensive Leadership Experience

Josh Case, originally from California, holds a BS in Geography and Business from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix along with taking leadership courses from University of California, Los Angeles. He has founded and led several companies in the energy, real estate, and technology sectors including Photosol US Renewable Energy and served as an executive for ENGIE North America.

His personal recovery journey, including treatment at Cirque Lodge and Burning Tree Programs, inspires his commitment to Sober.Buzz. He currently resides in Austin, Texas, with his fiancé and continues to serve on boards related to recovery including Hunkapi Programs and Energy Capital Group in renewable energy along with holding the CEO position at Sundance View Holding Company and RWA Infra Development. He also is a shareholder of the Oakland Ballers Triple A Pioneer League baseball team.

The team also includes Heidi Case who leads content creation on Instagram and Cassie Wheat Uptmore who writes the column “The Buzz with Cassie” published 2-3 times a week on Medium.

Sober.Buzz’s Roadmap and Future Plans

Since launching on April 24, 2025, Sober.Buzz has minted 10 billion $BUZZ tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, listed on Uniswap, and integrated with wallets such as Coinbase, MetaMask and Trust Wallet. The project maintains an active and rapidly growing social media presence on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and Telegram.

Looking ahead, the team plans to finalize the whitepaper and roadmap, expand the community, and launch a fundraising campaign to grow the team and infrastructure. The $BUZZ token is expected to be available for purchase by the community in late 2025.

About Sober.Buzz

Sober.Buzz is a cryptocurrency initiative created by individuals in recovery to build a global sober community. The $BUZZ token serves as a foundation for promoting support, reducing stigma, and funding recovery-related charitable efforts leveraging blockchain technology.

Media Contact

Josh Case

CEO, Sober.Buzz

Email: buzz@sober.buzz

Website: https://sober.buzz/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/soberbuzztoken

X (Twitter): https://x.com/soberbuzztoken

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/163gv3G5FN/

Telegram: https://t.me/+hSR_1tMuXtY0ZjUx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sober-buzz/

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.