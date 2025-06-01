Fundraising Success Enables Acquisition of Advanced Neurosurgical Microscope

The Epworth Medical Foundation has successfully raised more than $800,000 to fund the purchase of a world-class neurosurgical microscope. This specialized equipment will enable surgeons to perform intricate brain and spinal surgeries with improved accuracy and safety. The fundraising event attracted over 500 sponsors and supporters, highlighting the strong community commitment to advancing healthcare technologies.

GJK Facility Services Demonstrates Commitment to Healthcare Innovation

GJK Facility Services, a leader in sustainable facility management, played a key role in the fundraising effort. Founded by George Stamas AM, the company is recognized for its focus on social impact and ethical business practices. Mr. Stamas emphasized the importance of this initiative by stating, “Supporting the Epworth Medical Foundation is aligned with our dedication to community wellbeing. This microscope will enhance the capabilities of surgeons treating complex neurological conditions and improve patient outcomes.”

New Microscope to Improve Outcomes in Critical Neurosurgeries

The advanced neurosurgical microscope will be used in various complex procedures, including craniotomies, laminectomies, and microdiscectomies. These surgeries require exceptional precision as they involve delicate structures of the brain and spine. By providing enhanced visualization, the microscope will reduce risks during operations and contribute to faster patient recovery times.

Community and Corporate Support Drives Medical Advancement

The successful fundraising campaign showcased the power of collaboration between the community, corporate partners, and healthcare institutions. Scott Bulger, Executive Director of the Epworth Medical Foundation, remarked, “The generosity shown by GJK Facility Services and other supporters is invaluable. This microscope is more than just equipment; it represents a commitment to better patient care and surgical excellence.”

GJK Facility Services’ Broader Commitment to Social Equity

Under the leadership of George Stamas AM, GJK Facility Services integrates social responsibility into its core operations. The company is widely known for creating employment opportunities for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds and forming partnerships with Indigenous-owned businesses. The support of the neurosurgical microscope project reflects the company’s ongoing dedication to improving community health and wellbeing beyond its traditional business activities.

About GJK Facility Services

GJK Facility Services is a national leader in sustainable and ethical facility management. Founded by George Stamas AM, the company services major Australian institutions while promoting social equity and inclusive employment. GJK Facility Services prioritizes community engagement and responsible procurement practices.

About George Stamas AM

George Stamas AM is an experienced Australian entrepreneur and philanthropist with more than 40 years of leadership in business and social impact. He is Deputy Chair of the Epworth Medical Foundation and serves on various boards and advisory councils. His work focuses on creating opportunities for disadvantaged groups and advancing health innovation.

