Redefining Youth Mental Health: How Dr. Shyanne Anthony Is Changing the Landscape of Pediatric Behavioral Care

Dr. Shyanne Anthony: Leading the Charge for Change in Pediatric Behavioral Health

Dr. Shyanne Anthony, CEO of Perimeter Behavioral of Missouri, is transforming the way pediatric behavioral health is approached and treated, particularly for youth with complex and high-acuity needs. Her leadership combines innovative clinical care with advocacy for systemic reforms poised to influence mental health treatment practices nationwide.

A Rapid Rise to Leadership

In September 2024, Dr. Shyanne Anthony assumed the role of CEO at Perimeter Behavioral of Missouri, a 121-bed residential treatment center nestled in the Ozark Mountains. Her appointment followed years of impactful work in developmental psychology, suicidology, and trauma-informed care.

Her swift ascent to CEO underscores her clinical expertise and vision for change. As a published researcher, clinician, and professor, Dr. Anthony has focused much of her work on understanding and treating youth with complex co-occurring disorders in residential settings.

“My goal has always been simple—learn as much as I can so I can advocate for the kids who rarely get a seat at the table,” Dr. Anthony shared, reflecting her enduring commitment to these underserved populations.

Specialized Programming for Complex Youth

Under Dr. Anthony’s leadership, Perimeter Behavioral has expanded its programming to meet the needs of “hard to place” youth facing severe behavioral health challenges, such as dysregulation, suicidality, and treatment-resistant conditions. The facility emphasizes trauma-informed care, tailoring treatment plans to the individual needs of each young person.

This multidisciplinary, holistic approach integrates mental health, behavioral, and educational interventions within a stable environment designed to promote healing and resilience.

“We don’t believe any youth is too complex to treat. We believe they just haven’t been understood yet,” Dr. Anthony explained, highlighting a shift towards compassion and nuanced understanding in treating challenging behaviors.

Autism-Specific Program: A Step Toward Inclusivity

In 2025, Perimeter Behavioral launched a specialized autism program addressing a critical service gap for children and adolescents on the autism spectrum. This initiative aligns with Missouri’s Department of Mental Health goals and promotes neurodiversity through trauma-informed, communication-focused care.

By embedding autism-specific services into its broader treatment model, Perimeter ensures that youth with neurodevelopmental conditions receive personalized care aimed at helping them thrive, not just manage symptoms.

Research and Advocacy: A Personal and Professional Mission

Dr. Anthony’s influence extends beyond Perimeter Behavioral’s campus. As a nationally recognized suicidologist, she engages in research and advocacy aimed at improving mental health outcomes for vulnerable youth.

Her doctoral research broke new ground by exploring resilience in children raised by mothers with borderline personality disorder, offering new insights into identity development and high-risk mental health trajectories.

“My research is not just about academic inquiry—it’s about finding ways to improve outcomes for those who need it most,” Dr. Anthony noted.

She also leads national efforts to educate professionals on recognizing suicidality in youth without pathologizing adaptive behaviors, fostering more effective and compassionate responses.

Recognized Leadership: Best Emerging Leader in Pediatric Mental Health in USA of 2025

In recognition of her impactful work and leadership, Dr. Shyanne Anthony was honored as the Best Emerging Leader in Pediatric Mental Health in the USA of 2025 by Best of Best. This accolade highlights her innovative approach and dedication to transforming care for youth with complex mental health needs.

At under 30 years old, Dr. Anthony’s achievements include earning a Ph.D. in Developmental Psychology, becoming a national suicidology expert, and ascending to a CEO position—all while driving systemic reforms and expanding specialized programs at Perimeter Behavioral.

Vision for Systemic Change

Dr. Anthony envisions a systemic transformation of pediatric mental health care beyond her facility. She collaborates with residential programs, policymakers, and state agencies to elevate standards and advocate for comprehensive, trauma-informed care nationally.

“One facility can’t change everything, but we can be a model for what good care looks like when driven by clinical expertise and trauma-informed principles,” she said.

Her upcoming enrollment in law school in fall 2025 aims to bridge clinical expertise with policy reform, further empowering her advocacy for systemic improvements in mental health care delivery.

The Future of Pediatric Behavioral Healthcare

Dr. Shyanne Anthony’s leadership at Perimeter Behavioral of Missouri signals a new standard in pediatric behavioral health, particularly for youth traditionally underserved due to the complexity of their needs. Through clinical innovation, program expansion, and systemic advocacy, she is shaping the future landscape of mental health care for vulnerable children and adolescents.

About Perimeter Behavioral of Missouri

Perimeter Behavioral of Missouri is a 121-bed residential treatment center dedicated to providing trauma-informed, comprehensive care for youth with complex behavioral health challenges. The facility emphasizes individualized treatment and holistic care, including specialized services for autism spectrum disorders, to meet the diverse needs of its residents.

