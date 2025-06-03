Double Agent – Convicted Saint Founder Anderson Hill Announces Launch of Urban Intelligence Institute, a Virtual School for Grades 6–12

New Urban-Focused Virtual School Announced by Acclaimed Author and Former Urban Fellow Anderson Hill

In a move poised to reshape educational access and curriculum relevance for underserved communities, Anderson Hill, founder of Double Agent – Convicted Saint and former Urban Fellow with the Central Intelligence Agency, has announced the 2026 debut of the Urban Intelligence Institute (UII)—a new virtual school for students in grades 6 through 12.

The announcement reflects Hill’s ongoing commitment to addressing educational disparities with culturally aware, mission-driven programming. Rooted in over two decades of literary and community-based advocacy, the institute aims to offer a curriculum that goes beyond standard academic subjects to explore social structure, ethics, law, and urban systems through the lens of real-world urban dynamics.

Urban Intelligence Institute to Open Virtually in 2026

Scheduled to begin operations in 2026, the Urban Intelligence Institute will serve as a virtual school headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Designed specifically for students navigating complex urban environments, the program integrates traditional core education with specialized instruction in what Hill describes as “urban intelligence”—a concept that combines community insight, strategic thinking, and adaptive leadership.

Hill explained, “This is about preparing students to understand how the systems around them work—and how to change them. We’re teaching them more than facts. We’re teaching them frameworks.”

The curriculum will focus on interdisciplinary learning, with coursework in civic responsibility, legal systems, cultural criticism, and urban policy, all delivered through virtual instruction to maximize accessibility.

Vision Rooted in Lived Experience and Literary Legacy

The Urban Intelligence Institute is the latest venture in Hill’s expanding body of work, which began with the award-winning title In Search of the Truth: A Real Life Story About What an Attorney Should NOT Do. The book, later rebranded to align more closely with his ongoing themes of systemic critique and resilience, led to the creation of Black Professional Life: Constant Drama, and most recently, Double Agent – Convicted Saint.

All three books reflect Hill’s personal journey as a Black professional navigating institutions like the CIA and the American legal system, and serve as foundational texts for UII’s philosophy. His perspectives, published as early as 1998 and continuing into 2025, have garnered attention for their candor and cultural relevance.

A Curriculum Built for the Margins, by the Marginalized

While many educational models still rely on outdated frameworks that marginalize students of color or overlook the socio-economic complexities of urban life, UII takes a new approach. Lessons are designed to empower rather than standardize, combining academic excellence with real-world skills.

“This is about knowledge, but it’s also about identity,” said Hill. “We are creating space for students to be understood, not ignored. To be prepared, not just passed through.”

UII’s digital-first format is intentionally inclusive, reducing geographic and financial barriers to entry while offering interactive modules and mentorship programs focused on leadership and community uplift.

Public Recognition and Expanding Platforms

The Double Agent – Convicted Saint brand continues to expand its audience across multiple digital channels. Hill engages with viewers on his YouTube platforms, including Andy Hill and Education Is Cool, where he discusses both personal philosophy and educational reform.

Online reviews and feedback underscore a growing public interest in Hill’s work, particularly among educators, parents, and cultural leaders seeking alternatives to traditional schooling models. With the launch of UII, his message is poised to reach a national—and eventually international—audience.

Community Impact and Strategic Timing

The announcement comes at a time when education systems across the United States are under scrutiny for failing to adequately address the needs of diverse student populations. UII arrives as part of a larger cultural shift toward equity, transparency, and engagement in youth development.

Hill’s decision to announce UII now, more than a year before its official launch, reflects a strategic effort to build partnerships, recruit faculty, and engage prospective families ahead of enrollment periods. The institute will also offer orientation sessions, family support resources, and community roundtables as it prepares to open.

About Double Agent – Convicted Saint

Double Agent – Convicted Saint is a literary and educational brand created by Anderson Hill, a former Urban Fellow with the CIA and author of several autobiographical and investigative works examining life within America’s legal and intelligence systems. The brand includes digital education platforms, media projects, and the Urban Intelligence Institute—scheduled to launch in 2026. Hill’s work is grounded in his lived experience and a commitment to reshaping systems through informed critique and institutional innovation.

Media Contact

Anderson Hill

Founder

Phone: 407-375-0716

Email: Educationiscool5282@gmail.com

YouTube: Andy Hill

YouTube: Education Is Cool