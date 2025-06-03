DMR News

Agar Cleaning Systems Helps Businesses Shine: Expert Commercial Cleaning Products for a Healthier Workplace

Jun 3, 2025

Maintaining a clean and hygienic workplace is crucial for businesses to ensure the health and well-being of their employees, customers, and visitors. Agar Cleaning Systems understands this importance and offers expert commercial cleaning solutions that help businesses shine.

The company has established itself as a leader in the industry, providing effective wholesale cleaning products that target specific contaminants such as dirt, grime, and microorganisms, ensuring optimal cleaning outcomes.

Creating a Healthier Workplace

Agar Cleaning Systems’ commercial cleaning supplies are designed to help businesses create a healthier workplace by providing effective cleaning solutions that target specific contaminants and microorganisms.

The company’s disinfecting and sanitising products are engineered to provide broad-spectrum microbial control, targeting a range of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. These products are essential for high-touch areas, such as door handles, light switches, and countertops, where microorganisms can easily spread.

Sustainability and Environmental Considerations

Agar Cleaning Systems provides sustainable cleaning solutions that minimise harm to the environment. The company’s GECA-licensed green range products are designed to provide environmentally preferable solutions for cleaning needs. These products meet stringent environmental standards, providing assurance of their environmental credentials.

The company’s sustainability values are reflected in its adherence to GECA certification standards. The GECA certification ensures that the company’s green range products meet rigorous environmental standards, providing businesses with confidence in their environmental claims.

Product Selection and Usage

When selecting cleaning products, it’s essential to consider the type of surface and contaminant being cleaned. Agar Cleaning Systems’ products are designed to be used in specific applications, and choosing the right product ensures optimal cleaning results and productivity.

 Agar Cleaning Systems has technical experts available to provide support and guidance on product selection, usage, and application. Businesses can consult the Product webpage, downloadable Product Data Sheet, or contact the sales team for guidance on product selection and usage. On request, the business can also provide custom wall-mounted dilution charts to help teams quickly identify and use the correct chemical.

