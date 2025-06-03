Dr. Dharmdev Joshi Launches MedHugs to Deliver Empathy-Driven Healthcare Solutions

Physician-Led Innovation in Healthcare

Dr. Dharmdev Joshi, a physician with extensive clinical experience, has formally transitioned into entrepreneurship with the launch of MedHugs, a company dedicated to providing empathy-driven healthcare solutions. MedHugs aims to address gaps in patient care by integrating clinical insights with innovative business strategies to enhance treatment accessibility and effectiveness.





Clinical Expertise Meets Entrepreneurial Vision

With over eight years in clinical practice, including managing thousands of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Joshi brings a comprehensive understanding of patient needs and healthcare system challenges to his new venture. His background includes research contributions at Johns Hopkins University Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, lending scientific credibility to MedHugs’ approach.

To complement his medical expertise, Dr. Joshi pursued formal business education at premier institutions including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, and earned an MBA in Hospital Administration from BITS Pilani. This combination equips him to lead MedHugs with a focus on both clinical efficacy and operational excellence.

MedHugs: Prioritizing Empathy in Healthcare

MedHugs was founded to reintroduce empathy and patient-centric values into healthcare delivery. The company’s philosophy centers on addressing human suffering through solutions that prioritize care alongside data-driven results. The name ‘MedHugs’ reflects this commitment to providing supportive, compassionate care. Beginning from a promise to help his niece, a premie baby struggling with iron deficiency and vitamin deficiencies all her life. Her struggles of not able to take pills, gummies, or capsules. This promise is to help not just her but millions more suffering from the problem.

Co-founder and cousin of Dr. Joshi brings marketing and data expertise, ensuring that MedHugs’ strategies are informed by both patient experience and market dynamics. Together, they are building a platform designed to improve health outcomes by fostering trust and understanding between providers and patients.

Principled Growth and Future Direction

MedHugs emphasizes principled leadership, guided by the belief that meaningful healthcare innovation arises from understanding patient challenges deeply. The company plans to expand its offerings by developing scalable solutions that improve nutritional support and chronic condition management, with plans to collaborate with healthcare providers and institutions.

Dr. Joshi states, “MedHugs is founded on the principle that effective healthcare must be compassionate as well as clinically sound. Our goal is to develop products and services that truly meet patients’ needs, informed by frontline medical experience and rigorous research.”

About MedHugs

MedHugs is a healthcare startup founded by Dr. Dharmdev Joshi, focused on delivering empathy-driven, patient-centered healthcare solutions. The company integrates clinical expertise and innovative business practices to develop products that address real-world medical challenges with compassion and precision.

