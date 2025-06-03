DMR News

Google Fixes Bug That Made AI Overviews Say It’s 2024

ByHilary Ong

Jun 3, 2025

AI tools are often praised as capable helpers that assist with research, coding, summarizing, writing, and delivering information on almost any topic. However, even simple questions can sometimes stump them. Recently, users noticed that Google’s AI Overviews feature was confused about the current year, incorrectly stating it was 2024.

Google Responds and Fixes the Issue

Several users reported this issue over the past few days, and Google resolved the bug late on Thursday. When asked for an explanation, the company did not provide specific details but said it is actively working on updates to prevent such problems.

“As with all Search features, we rigorously make improvements and use examples like this to update our systems. The vast majority of AI Overviews provide helpful, factual information, and we’re actively working on an update to address this type of issue,” a Google spokesperson said.

Past Missteps of AI Overviews

Google has been developing AI Overviews for several years, but the feature has had its share of odd errors. Notably, it once recommended eating “one small rock per day,” claiming rocks provide vitamins and minerals. It also advised adding glue to pizza to help cheese stick. Earlier launches in languages like Hindi showed inconsistent and confusing responses.

Despite the hiccups, Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently highlighted that AI Overviews now serve 1.5 billion users across more than 100 countries. In major markets such as the U.S. and India, the feature drives over 10% of search queries related to its functionality. Google is investing heavily in encouraging users to embrace AI-powered search and Q&A tools.

Author’s Opinion

AI tools like Google’s Overviews show tremendous promise but remain imperfect. Occasional mistakes—even on simple questions—highlight the complexity of training AI to provide reliable, up-to-date answers. As these systems evolve, companies must prioritize transparency about limitations and swiftly address errors to maintain user trust.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hilary Ong

