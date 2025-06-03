Gemini Now Auto-Summarizes Long Emails—Opt Out If You Prefer

Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, is becoming a more integral part of Gmail with the introduction of automatic email summary cards. Announced Thursday, this update means users no longer need to tap a button to get AI-generated summaries of lengthy emails. Instead, Gemini will proactively provide a concise overview at the top of long email threads when it detects it’s needed.

From Side Panel Tool to Inbox Feature

Gemini debuted last year inside Gmail’s side panel, where it offered features such as drafting emails, suggesting replies, and summarizing conversations. Now, Google is embedding Gemini’s capabilities directly into the inbox experience, sometimes without explicit user initiation.

This move exemplifies how AI is rapidly being woven into the apps people use daily. However, AI-generated summaries can sometimes miss the mark. For instance, Apple’s AI summaries for app notifications were found to misinterpret news headlines frequently, leading to their suspension. Similarly, Google’s own AI Overviews feature for Search has faced criticism for delivering inaccurate or low-quality information on occasion.

How the New Email Summaries Work

The summary cards highlight key points from longer emails and dynamically update as more replies arrive in the thread. The manual option to request a summary remains available as a chip at the top of emails and within the Gemini side panel, giving users control if they prefer.

Currently, the feature supports emails written in English only.

Depending on the user’s region, these summary cards may be enabled or disabled by default. For example, smart features are turned off in regions like the EU, U.K., Switzerland, and Japan due to privacy regulations. Users can toggle the feature in Gmail’s Settings under “Smart features,” and workplace administrators have the option to disable personalization features for their teams via the Admin console.

What The Author Thinks While automatic email summaries promise to save time, they also raise concerns about user control and accuracy. AI tools should enhance productivity without overwhelming users with unwanted features or risking misinformation. Giving people easy opt-out options and improving AI understanding are essential steps as these technologies become more embedded in daily communication.

Featured image credit: Search Engine Journal

