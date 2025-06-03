X Rolls Out New DM Feature XChat in Beta

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has started rolling out its new direct messaging feature called XChat to beta testers. Some subscribers to X’s paid service have reported gaining access to this upgraded messaging system. Security researcher Nima Owji confirmed that the new system appears nearly ready for a full public launch.

What XChat Brings to the Table

XChat aims to replace and significantly improve upon X’s existing DM functionality, which dates back to before Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company. Rumored features include group messaging, end-to-end encryption, vanishing messages, the ability to mark conversations as unread, and file sharing capabilities. Additionally, messages seem to be protected by a four-digit passcode, enhancing user privacy.

Pausing Encrypted DM Development Signals Shift

On Thursday, X announced it was pausing development of its previous encrypted DM feature. This move is likely related to XChat’s impending release, as the new system would make the old messaging interface obsolete. Paid users have had access to a limited version of encrypted messaging for two years.

Since acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk has repeatedly expressed his ambition to create a messaging service on X similar to Signal, with strong privacy and security features. The launch of XChat could represent a concrete step toward fulfilling that vision.

Author’s Opinion Introducing new messaging features is exciting, but it’s crucial that platforms like X prioritize user control and privacy. Features like end-to-end encryption and message disappearance can enhance security, but users should also have clear options to customize and control these functions. Without thoughtful implementation, new tools risk alienating users who value simplicity and transparency.

