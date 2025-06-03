Elon Musk Dodges Questions on Drug Use and Family Drama as Trump Watches

At a White House press event on Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sidestepped a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy about a New York Times report detailing Musk’s alleged use of drugs during President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and legal issues involving some of his children’s mothers. Musk interrupted Doocy before he could finish his question.

Speaking in the Oval Office with President Trump beside him, Musk questioned the credibility of The New York Times, referencing its Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the Russia investigation. He claimed, “I think the judge just ruled against The New York Times for their lies about the Russia-gate hoax, and that they might have to give back that prize.” Musk urged the media to “move on” from the topic.

Background on the Legal Context

Musk’s remarks relate to a recent Florida appellate court ruling denying a request to pause a defamation lawsuit filed by President Trump against members of the Pulitzer Prize board. The suit concerns the board’s refusal to rescind awards given to The New York Times and The Washington Post for their reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The court’s decision emphasized that the president, not his opponents, holds the right to claim burdens on executive functions. The ruling did not address the substance of Trump’s claims.

White House spokesman Harrison Fields praised Musk for his government service, highlighting his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and claiming Musk has saved taxpayer dollars through cutting waste and fraud. However, the statement did not address the drug use allegations.

NBC News has not independently confirmed the details of the Times’ report.

What The Author Thinks While sensational stories about public figures attract headlines, it’s important to balance scrutiny with recognition of real accomplishments. Elon Musk’s work with the government to reduce inefficiencies is significant and should be part of the conversation. Media outlets often focus on controversies, but a more nuanced view benefits public understanding.

